This proposed train project from Delhi to Leh will cut the travel time by half

Do you love travelling but hate long-hour journeys? Here’s a piece of news for you. You will soon be able to enjoy a train ride from Delhi to Leh within 20 hours. Currently, it takes almost 40 hours. A new proposed project that will cost a whopping Rs 83,360 crores, will cut the time duration by 50 per cent.

Some of the destinations between the route will include Sundernagar, Mandi, Manali, Keylong, Koksar, Darcha, Upshi and Karu. So not only Leh, you can enjoy some picturesque locations en route. There will be a total of thirty train stations. Keylong will be one of the main stations on the route, to be built at a height of 3000 metres.

Leh district. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

The train will pas through a total of seventy-four tunnels, spectacular mountains, one-twenty-four longer bridges, plus an additional three-ninety-six smaller bridges. One of the tunnels is estimated to twenty-seven kilometres long.

The maximum altitude on this route touches 16,627 ft and will surpass the Qinghai-Tibet Railway Line in China, which is at a height of around 2,000 metres above sea level.

A search is being done to find out the perfect locations. This line is expected to boost tourism, help armed forces and give a major push to development in Ladakh region.

Mountains, deserts, bright blue, Leh is a travel lover’s paradise.