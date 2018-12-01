Priyanka Chopra to marry Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhawan: Interesting facts about the Palace

While Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli chose to carry out their nuptials in a foreign country, desi girl Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas opted for an Indian Palace to celebrate their big day. The duo is all set to tie the knot in a Christian and Hindu wedding this weekend at Umaid Bhawan Palace, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Umaid Bhawan Palace, now partly owned by Taj Hotels, was one of the last Palaces to be built before India got Independence. The foundations were laid in 1929 by Maharaja Umaid Singh and the construction was completed in 1943.

The architectural wonder was built by British engineer H.V. Lancaster, the contemporary of Sir Edward Lutyens.

Umaid Singh’s grandson Maharaja Gaj Singh still resides in the palace along with his family.

Also known as Chittar Palace, it is built over 26 acres of land at Jodhpur’s highest point, the Chittar Hill, overlooking the scenic blue city.

Featuring 15 acres of lush gardens, the outer architecture has been constructed using Chittar Sandstone while the inner space is a combination of Indo-Saracenic, Classical Revival and Western Art Decor styles designed in Makrana marble and Burmese teak wood.

The Palace boasts of 347 rooms, an exquisite throne chamber, a private meeting hall, a Durbar Hall, a banquet hall, private dining halls, a ball room, an indoor swimming pool, a billiards room and tennis courts. To add to it, the gardens have peacocks roaming freely around.

Take a look at the video of Umaid Bhawan posted by indianexpress.com:

Looks like, after a spectacular #DeepVeer wedding at Lake Como, another fairytale wedding awaits!