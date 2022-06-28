Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas holiday in Turks and Caicos Islands; know more about the place

Many celebrities are holidaying overseas at the moment, but there is no one like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who definitely know how to set travel goals and do it in style, too.

The couple, who became parents to baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year, has taken many trips together in the recent past, and they are off on another adventure at the moment, between their hectic work schedules.

Chopra took to Instagram to share a few stunning pictures from their little break in Turks and Caicos Islands. Take a look.

In the series of pictures, Chopra and Jonas were seen enjoying the breathtaking beauty of the tropical islands, which are a British Overseas Territory comprising larger Caicos Islands and smaller Turks Islands.

Keeping her look casual and chic, Chopra posted a selfie in which she was seen kissing her husband on his cheek. In the photo, she wore a denim jacket over a white t-shirt, while Jonas wore a regular t-shirt with net-like details and a black cap.

This was followed by a more fashionable, cosy picture of the new parents, in which they posed on a boat. While the Bajirao Mastani actor wore a white ensemble and a pair of large sunglasses, the Jonas Brothers singer opted for an off-white shirt, yellow sunglasses, and a pair of shorts.

Then, there was a picture of Chopra running on the beach, towards the water, reminiscent of her bikini look in the film Dostana (2008). She appeared to be wearing a yellow monokini.

The islands are in the Lucayan Archipelago of the Atlantic Ocean and northern West Indies, famous among tourists. They were used to be inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries, before the first-recorded European sighting in 1512. Later, in the subsequent centuries, they were claimed by European powers before the British Empire gained control. For many years, however, they were governed through Bermuda, the Bahamas and Jamaica.

The Bahamas gained freedom in 1973, and the islands got their own governor. They have remained autonomous since.

Chopra also posted a video of herself floating in the blue-green waters, making us wish we could swim there, too. Then, they posted his adorable picture of themselves on the beach, wherein Jonas embraced her from behind.

(Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra) (Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra)

How badly do you want a holiday?

