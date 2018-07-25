Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dream castle: A tour inside the Adelaide Cottage

Britain’s Prince Harry, right, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex wave at onlookers. (Source: AP) Britain’s Prince Harry, right, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex wave at onlookers. (Source: AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may soon get a new royal residence near Windsor Castle as their haven. The couple live at Nottingham Cottage, which is popularly known as “Nott Cott” — a 1,300-square-foot, two-bedroom space in Kensington Palace — and is their first home. However, if the rumours are to be believed, the British royals are all set to add a new pad to their real estate collection.

Not too far from St George’s Chapel — where the two love birds tied the knot on May 19 this year — Adelaide Cottage is parked on the grounds of Windsor Home Park. A part of the Crown Estate’s 655-acre royal park, it boasts of an old world charm with seven gated entrances and exits to Windsor Castle, according to The Daily Mail. Reportedly, the Grade II listed property is a gift from the Queen to the newlyweds.

“The house was built for Queen Adelaide in 1831 by Wyatville, partly using building material from Royal Lodge,” the description in the Royal Collection Trust reads. “The cottage orné was built by Sir Jeffrey Wyatville (1766-1840) in 1831 on the site of the Head Keeper’s Lodge, using materials from the Royal Lodge, demolished after 1830. In 1839 the Home Park was open to the public. Adelaide Cottage with its iron railing round it, was an attractive royal retreat. Queen Victoria often visited the cottage for breakfast or tea,” it also says.

The Daily Mail reports that the cottage underwent renovations a few years ago, and is now said to have a main bedroom featuring “a coved ceiling with gilded dolphins and rope ornament from a 19th-century royal yacht as well as a Graeco-Egyptian marble fireplace”.

“The secluded property is close to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s private apartments and only a few miles from the Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park, which Harry regularly visits,” the report also reads.

Even as many crave for a roof over their head, dream castles are like gold dust for the royals. Well, that’s what the power of privilege can do, isn’t it? While there has been no confirmation from the Kensington Palace, don’t you think it would certainly make for a cosy, palatial address for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

