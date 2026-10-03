Postcards from Mira and Shahid Kapoor’s Italian getaway: ‘La Dolce Vita’ essentials

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Shahid and Mira Kapoor have just returned after lazing under the Italian sun, boating across Lake Como and soaking up the last dregs of summer. On Instagram, Mira shared glimpses of her vacation with her family right after Shahid wrapped up shooting and promoting Cocktail 2.
And for those inspired by the Kapoors’ holiday, here are some of TripAdvisor’s choicest recommendations to help you plan your next Italian sojourn:
Start with the Colosseum: The ancient Flavian Amphitheatre was built by the Flavian emperors in 70 C.E. as a gift to the Roman people. As the largest Roman theatre ever built, it was designed to house over 50,000 people and hosted gladiator games, plays, and even public executions.
Duomo di Milano: The centrepiece of Milan, the Duomo is one of Europe’s greatest architectural and cultural landmarks. As Italy’s largest church and one of the largest in the world, it took over 600 years to build. Admire the wide selection of religious art on display inside, or marvel at the 3000 statues that line its Gothic exterior.
Vatican Museums: With more than five miles of corridors, this vast museum complex chronicles the history and accomplishments of mankind over the last 2000 years, featuring classic masterpieces such as Rodin’s “The Thinker” and the Sistine Chapel.
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Don’t miss the Pantheon: Dedicated to the seven planetary divinities and featuring a gorgeous marble interior, the Pantheon is one of the most impressive monuments of Augustan Rome.
Piazza Navona: Rome’s most outstanding Baroque square features Bernini’s Fountain of Rivers at its centre, facing Borromini’s church, Sant’Agnese in Agone.
Last but not least, don’t forget to indulge in Italian cuisine, starting with their handcrafted pastas, fresh cheese and flavourful gelatos and sorbets.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.