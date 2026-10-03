Postcards from Mira and Shahid Kapoor’s Italian getaway: ‘La Dolce Vita’ essentials

Shahid and Mira Kapoor have just returned after lazing under the Italian sun, boating across Lake Como and soaking up the last dregs of summer. On Instagram, Mira shared glimpses of her vacation with her family right after Shahid wrapped up shooting and promoting Cocktail 2.

Some inspo for your trip

And for those inspired by the Kapoors’ holiday, here are some of TripAdvisor’s choicest recommendations to help you plan your next Italian sojourn:

Start with the Colosseum: The ancient Flavian Amphitheatre was built by the Flavian emperors in 70 C.E. as a gift to the Roman people. As the largest Roman theatre ever built, it was designed to house over 50,000 people and hosted gladiator games, plays, and even public executions.