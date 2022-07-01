Popular Vermont ski resort ‘Suicide Six’ to change ‘insensitive’ name

One of the earliest ski resorts, Suicide Six, is located in South Pomfret, Vermont. It is of historic importance as the resort was the location of the first National Snow Surfing Championships in 1982 and is credited for being the first major ski area in the United States.

The resort was dubbed ‘Suicide Six’ by US Skiing Hall of Fame honoree Wallace “Bunny” Bertram who had helped build the original rope lift on the mountain there. It was originally named ‘Hill 6’.

And now, the resort is all set to change its “insensitive” name this summer. In a statement posted on its website, it said, “Our resort team embraces the increasing awareness surrounding mental health and shares the growing concerns about the insensitive nature of the historical name. The feelings that the word ‘suicide‘ evokes can have a significant impact on many in our community.”

Highlighting the resort’s enduring legacy of almost nine decades, the statement added that it is “vital that the name better represents and celebrates what makes it a beloved and vibrant part of this community.”

“Though some may find the change difficult, we stand by our conviction that this evolution is warranted for an iconic treasure and, more importantly, necessary to continue its rich history of inclusion and accessibility,” the resort said.

The new name has been developed “after much thought and consideration, research and community outreach” and will be revealed in the coming weeks. “This change is being made with great care and respect. We look forward to sharing it with you soon,” the resort’s statement read.

