Poppy seeds can get you detained in the UAE and Singapore: Flight rules explained

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There is a long list of items that are prohibited from being carried on flights. One such is the commonly used poppy seeds or khus khus, which are used in many Indian gravy dishes or sprinkled on breads and buns for that extra crunch. According to aviation expert K Anuradha Suresh, a retired Senior AGM at Air India, carrying poppy seeds on flights can be risky, and in several countries, it is “strictly illegal”.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Since poppy seeds come from the opium plant, they can contain trace amounts of opiates (like morphine and codeine), said Anuradha. “While raw or baked seeds are treated as standard food items in many Western nations, customs authorities in several regions classify them as controlled substances or prohibited narcotics. Carrying them even accidentally in raw form, as a cooking spice (khus khus), or on baked goods can lead to confiscation, severe fines, or immediate detention,” said Anuradha.
She emphasised that they are especially strict in Middle East countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Asian countries like Singapore, China, and South Korea.
Notably, poppy seeds are classified as prohibited goods by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) of Singapore, a government agency. In a statment on its website last updated November 20, 2025, it reads that any company or person who wishes to import them or any foodstuff that contain the substance (regardless of the amount or purpose) must submit the Inward Declaration Form together with a certificate from the exporting country or the country of origin of the poppy seeds.
“The importer must send a sample of the seeds or related product to the Health Sciences Authority located at 11 Outram Road, Singapore 169078 for analysis. If the sample is in the form of seeds, it is to be sent to the Division Director, Illicit Drugs Division, Applied Sciences Group, Health Sciences Authority (HSA). If the sample is in the form of food products, it is to be sent to the Division Director, Analytical Toxicology Division (ATL-CFT), Applied Sciences Group, HSA. The HSA report must be submitted to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB). In the event HSA certifies that the poppy seeds are cleared of any controlled substances, ie no traces of morphine detected, CNB will endorse and approve the Inward Declaration Form. With the endorsement by CNB, Singapore Customs will allow the poppy seeds to be imported into Singapore. If the poppy seeds are found to contain traces of controlled substances, the approval for importation will not be given.”
However, domestic flight passengers within India can generally carry poppy seeds in both checked baggage and cabin baggage, especially if they are in commercially packed. Anuradha said that there is “no specific DGCA prohibition on carrying culinary poppy seeds domestically”.
The safest travel rule is while legal in India, one should avoid carrying poppy seeds to countries with strict drug laws, even if meant for your kitchen cabinet.