Poppy seeds can get you detained in the UAE and Singapore: Flight rules explained

There is a long list of items that are prohibited from being carried on flights. One such is the commonly used poppy seeds or khus khus, which are used in many Indian gravy dishes or sprinkled on breads and buns for that extra crunch. According to aviation expert K Anuradha Suresh, a retired Senior AGM at Air India, carrying poppy seeds on flights can be risky, and in several countries, it is “strictly illegal”.

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Since poppy seeds come from the opium plant, they can contain trace amounts of opiates (like morphine and codeine), said Anuradha. “While raw or baked seeds are treated as standard food items in many Western nations, customs authorities in several regions classify them as controlled substances or prohibited narcotics. Carrying them even accidentally in raw form, as a cooking spice (khus khus), or on baked goods can lead to confiscation, severe fines, or immediate detention,” said Anuradha.