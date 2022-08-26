scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

When Pooja Hegde set two massive goals together — travel and style

"London, you were beautiful but for now..Onto my next Continent… USA Babyyy," Pooja Hegde captioned a picture on Instagram

PoojaPooja Hegde was recently vacationing is the US. (Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

A glance at Pooja Hegde’s social media is enough to prove her love for travel. So it was not surprising when she shared some dreamy pictures from her most recent vacation that triggered our wanderlust and how!

On a leisure holiday in the United States of America, the Housefull 4 actor not only gave us a glimpse of the places she visited but also set massive style goals.

In the first picture, she was seen walking through a street in Manhattan wearing a multicoloured summery dress. Keeping the overall look chic and comfortable, the actor teamed the dress with white sports shoes. Pooja kept the makeup minimum and left her hair open.

Pooja Pooja Hegde in an easy breezy dress. (Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

In yet another picture, clicked at an amusement park, Pooja can be seen wearing a white crop top paired with white denim shorts and a light pink shirt. Here, too, the actor kept the look simple yet extremely chic.

Pooja Pooja Hegde in an amusement park. (Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

Pooja, surely, turned the streets of Ney York into her runway as she stepped out in a beautiful brown bodycon dress styled with tan brown boots.

Pooja Pooja Hegde raises the temperature in a brown bodycon dress. (Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

She was also seen acing the all-black look teamed with black sunglasses and sneakers.

Pooja Pooja Hegde having some me time. (Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

En route the destination, Pooja had shared a picture that she captioned: “London, you were beautiful but for now..Onto my next Continent… USA Babyyy.”

Pooja Pooja Hegde looks beautiful as she took a flight to the USA. (Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

Before this, Pooja holidayed in the UK along with her family and had treated fans with some of the best pictures from the trip.

