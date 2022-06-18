PM Modi to visit Gujarat’s Pavagadh today: Know all about the historical destination in Western India

On the occasion of his mother’s 100th birthday year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. As part of his itinerary, he will be visiting Pavagadh, which is a major tourist attraction ever since its global recognition as a UNESCO world heritage site. In the famous pilgrimage site of the Pavagadh temple called the Kalika Mata temple, PM Modi will unfurl the flag atop the redeveloped temple after performing pooja there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MahakaliMaa_Temple (@official_pavagadh_temple)

A press release by the Gujarat information department stated, “After the ascent of Pavagadh in the fifteenth century, the peak of the temple was dilapidated for the last five centuries. The summit has now been redesigned with a new look.”

According to incredibleindia.org, the temple is located at the summit of Pavagadh hill, 762 m above sea level, and is the oldest in the area, dating back to the 10th-11th centuries. There are other Hindu and Jain temples dating back to the 13th-15th centuries.

Know all about Panchmahal district’s Pavagadh

The website added that the historical and religious destination of Pavagadh, at the base town of Champaner, is divided into three stages. “The hill of Pavagadh rises from Champaner in three stages: first the ruined fort, then the palace and middle fort and finally the upper fort with Jain and Hindu temples,” it reads.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

While the Mahakali temple draws thousands of pilgrims every day, Pavagadh is a tribal area. The locality of Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park was inscribed by UNESCO in 2004 as a World Heritage Site.

Places to visit

Apart from the Mahakali Temple, here are some other places that should be on your itinerary

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park

Manchi Fort

Navlakha Kothar

Jami Masjid

Jain Temple

Teliya Talav

How to reach there?

The place is well connected to the major cities in India via rail and road. Champaner is 45 km from Vadodara, accessible by bus or private vehicles. Cars can be hired in Vadodara to drive to Champaner-Pavagadh, which is the best option if you want to combine the journey with other sites like Jambughoda. The nearest airport is the Rajkot Airport.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!