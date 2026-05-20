PM Modi visits the Colosseum with Giorgia Meloni: Inside world’s largest ancient amphitheatre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Rome and met his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, for dinner. Soon after, the global leaders visited the iconic Colosseum, pictures from where took the Internet by storm.

Sharing a series of photos from his visit to the Colosseum with Meloni, PM Modi wrote, “Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum.”

“We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship,” he added to his X post.

See here:

Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the… pic.twitter.com/df0bDYKCdU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2026

Constructed in 80 AD, the Colosseum was built under Emperor Vespasian. Although he died before it was completed, it was later finished under his two sons, Emperors Titus and Domitian. The name “Colosseum” originated from the colossal bronze statue of Emperor Nero.

Inside the Colosseum

Located in the centre of Rome, it is the largest ancient amphitheatre and is the largest standing amphitheatre in the world. The oval-shaped building spans 6 acres and measures 189 meters long, 156 meters wide, and 894 meters tall, consisting of three levels with a series of semicircular arches.

The name “Colosseum” originated from the colossal bronze statue of Emperor Nero (Photo: The Colosseum official website) The name “Colosseum” originated from the colossal bronze statue of Emperor Nero (Photo: The Colosseum official website)

As per the official website, these arches are supported by pillars and columns of the travertine stone, and can accommodate up to 50,000 people. Its iconic arches stand nearly 30 metres tall, with a total of 80 arches forming part of its grand structure. The lower level was mainly used for administrative and organisational purposes, while the upper tiers were designed to accommodate large gatherings, assemblies, and public events for the Roman people.

Also Read | The 7 greenest countries in the world leading the way in sustainability

Stonework, arches

The exterior of the Colosseum was richly adorned with decorative stonework, including arches, niches, ornamental details, and gradually narrowing columns that enhanced its grandeur. On both sides of the monument, four principal entrances featured columned porticos that provided access to the arena’s galleries.

The monument is adorned with decorative stonework, including arches, niches, and ornamental details (Photo: The Colosseum official website) The monument is adorned with decorative stonework, including arches, niches, and ornamental details (Photo: The Colosseum official website)

Its impressive design was further supported by advanced irrigation and drainage systems, which helped prevent flooding and water buildup, ensuring smooth organisation of events within the arena. Overall, the Colosseum stands out as a remarkable architectural achievement, blending practicality with aesthetic beauty, and continues to captivate visitors from around the world.

Story continues below this ad

The tourist attraction received over 90 million votes for the initiative taken by B Weber that landed the site on the list of New Wonders of the World. “Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site and ‘One of the New Seven Wonders of the World’, the Colosseum is one of the most important and sought-after historical attractions in the world,” the website read.

The website also stated that the Colosseum is one of the most-visited archaeological sites in the world, with more than 60 million visitors estimated to have visited the site in the last 10 years.