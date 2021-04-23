Planning to visit Maldives? Read about these new travel plans in place in the archipelago

In a press release, the government of Maldives made known its decision to ease certain travel restrictions, effective April 20, 2021, until further notice. (Photo: Pixabay)

After it was announced that Maldives — in an effort to boost its tourism sector — will be rolling out COVID-19 vaccine for tourists, as part of its ‘3V’ tourism (‘visit’, ‘vaccinate’, ‘vacation’), the South Asian archipelago made public its plans to further ease travel restrictions.

In a press release, the government of Maldives made known its decision to ease certain travel restrictions, effective April 20, 2021, until further notice, given the below conditions are met:

1. Travel quarantine will be exempted for all individuals, if travelling to an island where 60 per cent of the island population (including tourist resort/guesthouse and hotel islands) have completed the two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO).

2. If 60 per cent of the island population (including tourist resort/guesthouse and hotel islands) have not completed two doses, travel quarantine exemption can be exercised if the individual travelling has completed the two doses of any Covid-19 vaccine recognised by the WHO, two weeks prior to said travel. The following conditions, however, will apply:

– A negative PCR test will be required if the individual is travelling from an island with a sample positivity rate of more than 5 per cent.

– A negative PCR test will be required for accompanying children who are not eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine.

3. Completion of 14 days after the second dose or the prescribed dose(s) of a vaccine that has been approved by the WHO, Emergency Use Listing (EUL) or the Maldives Food and Drug Authority, or any other competent authority of the respective countries.

Travel ease to #Maldives without a negative PCR test will be effective from 20th April for tourists who have got the final dose of their vaccine 14 days prior to arrival in #Maldives. Vaccine Certificate submission is via https://t.co/upgThDq56u prior to travel. — Ministry of Tourism (@MoTmv) April 17, 2021

Travellers (work permit holders) arriving to the Maldives to work in any of the below mentioned areas are required to present a PCR test for which the sample was taken within a maximum of 96 hours prior to their travel to the Maldives. If this requirement is not fulfilled, the individual will be required to take a PCR test upon arrival.

1. Individuals working in any form of healthcare facility

2. Individuals working in any form of daycare centers.

3. Individuals working in any educational institution.

4. Individuals working in any residential care facilities.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle