Planning to shift to the UK? Here’s all you need to know

The United Kingdom remains one of the top choices for immigrants from across the world to settle in. This is because of its high standard of living, multicultural cities, good healthcare and higher education facilities, a growing and stable economy despite the upheavals of Brexit, and an exciting arts and culture scene, among others. In fact, last year, there was a 71 per cent increase in the number of Indian citizens entering the UK workforce.

If you, too, are looking to immigrate to the UK, then here is everything you will need to know about the process, and the requirements. You can also visit the official website gov.uk for more information.

Student visas

For applying for the settlement visa in the UK, you will need to have lived in the country for a few years, either as a student or as a working professional. Here are the kinds of student and working visas issued by the UK government:

A Standard Visitor visa that lets you do a short course of study that lasts no longer than 6 months.

A Short-term study visa that lets you come to the UK to study an English language course that is over 6 months and up to 11 months.

A Student visa is usually for a longer course. You must be sponsored by a licensed college or university and have a confirmed place. You may be able to do some work on this visa.

A Child Student visa is for 4 to 17 year olds who want to study at an independent school. If you’re 16 or over, you can do some work on this visa.

Work visas

The work visa you need depends upon:

-your skills and qualifications

-if you have a job offer and sponsorship

-if you want to bring your family with you

-what you’ll be doing – for example sporting, charitable or religious work

-You can set up a business with a Start-up visa or an Innovator visa.

When to apply for the visa

The earliest you can apply is usually:

-3 months before your employment start date for most work visas

-6 months before your course start date for Student and Child Student visas

TB Test

Indian citizens need to have a certificate proving that they don’t have tuberculosis along with their visa application when migrating to the UK for more than 6 months.

Applying for indefinite leave to remain or ILR

If you already work in the UK and have lived there for 5 years, you will be able to apply if you have a work visa.

If you have a tier 1 visa (which is for foreign national businessmen who want to start a venture or invest in an existing business in the UK), it can be 2 or 3 years. If you have an Innovator (established businesspersons seeking to establish a business in the UK) or Global Talent visa (talented and promising individuals in specific sectors wishing to work in the UK), it can be 3 years. You will also need to meet the salary or financial requirements to stay in the UK.

Documents required

While the documents required depends on the kind of work visa you are applying for, the following are the prerequisites for skilled worker visa:

-your certificate of sponsorship reference number – your employer will give you this

-proof of your knowledge of English (details below)

-a valid passport or other document that shows your identity and nationality

-your job title and annual salary

-your job’s occupation code

-the name of your employer and their sponsor licence number (this will be on your certificate of sponsorship)

-your tuberculosis test result

Additional information on documents

Depending on your circumstances, you might be asked to provide:

-evidence that you have enough personal savings to support yourself in the UK, for example bank statements (unless your certificate of sponsorship shows your employer can support you)

-proof of relationship with your partner or children, if they’re applying with you

-a criminal record certificate – if you’re working in certain jobs

-a valid ATAS certificate if your employer tells you that you need one because your job involves researching a sensitive subject at PhD level or higher

-your UK PhD certificate, or your unique Ecctis reference number (formerly unique UK NARIC reference number) if your qualification is from outside the UK – you’ll need to apply through Ecctis

-You’ll also need a blank page in your passport for your visa

English language knowledge

You must prove you can read, write, speak and understand English to at least level B1 on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) scale.

You can prove your knowledge of English by:

-passing a Secure English Language Test (SELT) from an approved provider

-having a GCSE, A level, Scottish National Qualification level 4 or 5, Scottish Higher or Advanced Higher in English, gained through study at a UK school that you began when you were under 18

-having a degree-level academic qualification that was taught in English – if you studied abroad, you’ll need to apply through Ecctis (formerly UK NARIC) for confirmation that your qualification is equivalent to a UK bachelor’s degree, master’s degree or PhD

You do not need to prove your knowledge of English if you’ve already passed an English Language assessment that is accepted by the relevant regulated professional body.

If you’re a vet, you may need to prove that you passed an English Language assessment with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons.

