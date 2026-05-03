Plan your next road trip through the 10 Indian states with the longest highways

Welcome sign of Ajanta caves on MH MSH 8 (Photo: Wikipedia)

India’s road infrastructure has seen a massive transformation over the last decade, with the national highway (NH) network expanding significantly across states. According to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the total national highway length in the country increased from 91,287 km as on March 31, 2014, to 1,46,342 km as on June 30, 2025.

This sharp rise reflects the government’s focus on connectivity, logistics, freight movement, and regional development. National highways, though they account for only a small share of India’s total road network, carry nearly 40 per cent of road traffic, making them critical to economic growth.

As per MoRTH data, Maharashtra tops the list of states with the longest national highway network in 2025, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.