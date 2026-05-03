Plan your next road trip through the 10 Indian states with the longest highways

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India’s road infrastructure has seen a massive transformation over the last decade, with the national highway (NH) network expanding significantly across states. According to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the total national highway length in the country increased from 91,287 km as on March 31, 2014, to 1,46,342 km as on June 30, 2025.
This sharp rise reflects the government’s focus on connectivity, logistics, freight movement, and regional development. National highways, though they account for only a small share of India’s total road network, carry nearly 40 per cent of road traffic, making them critical to economic growth.
As per MoRTH data, Maharashtra tops the list of states with the longest national highway network in 2025, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Here are the top 10 states with the largest NH network in India.
1. Maharashtra – 18,462 km
Maharashtra leads the country in the length of its national highway network. From 6,249 km in 2014, the state’s network has nearly tripled to 18,462 km in 2025.
The Ministry notes that Maharashtra’s strategic industrial hubs, ports, and major freight corridors make highway expansion crucial for economic activity and interstate connectivity.
2. Uttar Pradesh – 12,123 km
Uttar Pradesh ranks second, growing from 7,986 km to 12,123 km over the past decade. Its central location and large population make road connectivity essential for both passenger movement and agricultural supply chains.
3. Rajasthan – 10,733 km
Rajasthan has one of the widest highway spreads due to its large geographical area. Its NH length increased from 7,646 km in 2014 to 10,733 km in 2025. The expansion supports tourism, mining transport, and cross-border trade routes.
4. Madhya Pradesh – 9,263 km
Often called the “heart of India,” Madhya Pradesh has expanded its highway network from 5,116 km to 9,263 km. Its central position makes it a major transit state for north-south and east-west road movement.
5. Andhra Pradesh – 8,683 km
Andhra Pradesh recorded strong highway growth, moving from 4,190 km in 2014 to 8,683 km in 2025. Port connectivity and industrial corridor development have been major drivers of this expansion.
6. Gujarat – 8,111 km
Gujarat’s NH network rose from 4,694 km to 8,111 km, reflecting its strong industrial base and trade significance. The state’s ports and manufacturing zones depend heavily on efficient road transport.
7. Karnataka – 8,191 km
Karnataka stands among the top highway-rich states with 8,191 km, up from 6,177 km in 2014. The Ministry highlights improved inter-city connectivity and better freight routes as key factors.
8. Tamil Nadu – 7,000 km
Tamil Nadu’s highway network grew from 4,975 km to 7,000 km, strengthening links between industrial cities, ports, and logistics hubs. Its dense urban and industrial network makes road infrastructure especially important.
9. Bihar – 6,155 km
Bihar has seen notable highway development, increasing from 4,467 km to 6,155 km. Improved connectivity has supported rural access and interstate trade routes.
10. Odisha – 5,897 km
Odisha rounds off the top 10 with 5,897 km, up from 4,550 km in 2014. The state’s mining economy and coastal connectivity have driven highway upgrades.
(Data based on a July 25, 2025 report submitted by Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Lok Sabha)