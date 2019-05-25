Experience whale watching at one of these destinations this summer

There’s something magical about marine life, and nothing beats the experience of swimming with the fish in the deep blue oceans. Whether it is snorkeling or deep sea diving, the charm of seeing aquatic animals in their natural habitat is unparalleled. Another unique experience is spotting whales, which can weigh upto 1,00,000 kg, in the deep blue waters.

Whale watching sites have gained popularity with travelers in the last decade, who love to chase them as they change locations according to the seasons. Most whales migrate toward the Equator to breed and give birth during warm weather before heading to the poles to prey. Because of these migrations, whale watching hot spots vary by season and by hemisphere. To help you watch these majestic creatures, here are some of the most popular summer whale watching destinations.

Mirissa Harbour, Sri Lanka

Species to watch: Blue whale, Fin whales, Sei whales

When to go: March and April

A trip to Mirissa Harbour is incomplete without spotting whales in the blue waters. Here you can spot Blue Whales, Fin Whales, Sei Whales and even Sperm Whales.

The Azores, Portugal

Species to watch: Sperm whale, Humpback whale, Blue whale, and Fin Whales

When to go: April to October

If you are determined to watch one of these species then head to the Azores, which they cross during their path while migrating.

Bay of Fundy, Nova Scotia, Canada

Species to watch: Fin, Humpback, Minke, and the Northern Right Whale

When to go: June to October

The Bay of Fundy attracts the largest population of North Atlantic Right Whales which is one of the most endangered whale species. Each summer, the Grand Manan Basin becomes the whale’s primary nursery and feeding ground which makes it easy for whale viewing. The best time to be here is in August.

Husavik, Iceland

Species to watch: Minke and Humpback Whales

When: May to August

The warmer months in the northern island is a playground for Minke and Humpback whales who come here to feed. Reportedly, Husavik also has a biologist research station which studies communication patterns of whales.

Gorgona Island, Colombia

Species to watch: Humpback whales

When: June to October

Gogona Island is one of the country’s best whale-watching destinations as humpback whales and their calves hide out in the safe haven provided by the National Natural Park of Gorgona.

Baja California, Mexico

Species to watch: Gray whales

When: May to October

Baja California is fast becoming the premier location to watch whales in the world. More than 20 species of whales are encountered around Baja, making this area an important centre for whale observation.