5 quiet places to visit in Delhi on Republic Day 2026 morning

Republic Day in Delhi often means crowded roads, security checks, and excitement around Kartavya Path. But if you move away from the city’s centre, the early morning of January 26 reveals a gentler side of Delhi. Fog lingers, birdsong replaces traffic, and the city’s history feels serene. Here are five places where you can find calm before the celebrations begin.

1. Lodhi Garden

(Express Photo by Amit Mehra) (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Lodhi Garden is one of the most peaceful spots in Delhi at dawn. On Republic Day morning, the garden is even quieter, with walkers, yoga enthusiasts, and photographers sharing the space in silence. Mist surrounds the 15th-century tombs, giving the park a picturesque feel. It’s a great place for a quiet moment before the city wakes up.