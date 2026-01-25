5 quiet places to visit in Delhi on Republic Day 2026 morning

Escape the parade crowds and discover pockets of stillness across the capital as the city wakes up to Republic Day.

republic dayLodhi Garden (Photo: PTI)

Republic Day in Delhi often means crowded roads, security checks, and excitement around Kartavya Path. But if you move away from the city’s centre, the early morning of January 26 reveals a gentler side of Delhi. Fog lingers, birdsong replaces traffic, and the city’s history feels serene. Here are five places where you can find calm before the celebrations begin.

1. Lodhi Garden

republic day (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Lodhi Garden is one of the most peaceful spots in Delhi at dawn. On Republic Day morning, the garden is even quieter, with walkers, yoga enthusiasts, and photographers sharing the space in silence. Mist surrounds the 15th-century tombs, giving the park a picturesque feel. It’s a great place for a quiet moment before the city wakes up.

2. Sunder Nursery

republic day Sunder Nursery (Photo: Wikipedia)

Located adjacent to Humayun’s Tomb, Sunder Nursery is expansive enough to feel uncrowded even on significant days. Early in the morning, its Mughal-era structures, manicured lawns, and water channels offer a peaceful escape. On Republic Day, there is an added sense of calm, with fewer visitors and uninterrupted views of Delhi’s layered history.

3. Sanjay Van

republic day Sanjay Lake (Photo: Wikipedia)

For those who prefer wilderness over manicured gardens, Sanjay Van near Vasant Kunj is a quiet forest reserve that feels far removed from urban life. The early hours bring crisp air, birdsong, and winding trails that invite unhurried exploration. On Republic Day morning, the absence of traffic noise makes this green expanse particularly restorative.

4. Mehrauli Archaeological Park

Spread across 200 acres, Mehrauli Archaeological Park is one of Delhi’s most underrated quiet spaces. With ruins dating back to the Sultanate period, the park offers open landscapes, scattered monuments, and panoramic views of the city. Early on Republic Day, it’s ideal for history enthusiasts and solitude-seekers alike, with plenty of space to wander undisturbed.

5. Yamuna Biodiversity Park

If you’re looking for silence punctuated by nature, Yamuna Biodiversity Park in north Delhi offers wetlands, grasslands, and forest trails that feel worlds away from the Republic Day rush. Early mornings here are marked by migratory birds and still water bodies — perfect for those seeking calm and connection with nature.

