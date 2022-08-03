From Ganga aarti to river rafting: Shenaz Treasury shares seven must-dos in Rishikesh

August 3, 2022 6:20:44 pm
There is no right time to go on a vacation. But deciding where to go can often prove to be a challenge.
To make things a tad bit easy for you, Shenaz Treasurywala, a popular actor and blogger, has the perfect suggestion for you — Rishikesh. Considered to be a religious destination, there are a plethora of adventurous activities one can do there.
Talking about her favourite part of her trip to Rishikesh, she captioned the post, “For me, it is the temple bells ringing every evening as sadhus, pilgrims, and tourists pray together at the Ganga aarti.”
She further listed the things one must do when in the city. One of which is rafting! In the video, the actor can be seen enjoying grade five rafting — an advanced level of the sport.
The actor then clicked a picture on the Lakshman Jhula, a suspension bridge over the river Ganges. It is a famous tourist attraction.
She also enjoyed her time at the Neer waterfalls. If you are an adventure enthusiast, then a trek to Neer waterfall can be an exciting experience for you. It is located five to seven kilometres away from the Lakshman Jhula.
One must also not miss the Ganga, and Shenaz totally agrees. The aarti takes place by the Ganga river and the site is breathtaking.
The actor also went on Asia’s longest zipline ride enjoying the scenic beauty of the place.
If in Rishikesh, one should not miss visiting the Beatles Ashram. The actor suggested in the video that one can just wander around the Ashram, a popular tourist attraction.
She finally suggested enjoying a meal at the famous Chotiwala Restaurant.
