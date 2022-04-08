These places in India should be on every coffee lover’s itinerary

Nothing comes close to beating the absolute joy of sipping on a cup of joe in the morning and/or evening. Whether you like your coffee with milk or without, with sugar or without, a fancy caramel macchiato or the classic South Indian filter coffee, you can’t deny that there are few things better than homegrown, freshly ground coffee, right from the plantations of south India. From notes of cherry and citrus to that of oak and dark chocolate, South India produces some of the finest coffees. So, if you deem yourself as a coffee connoisseur, you should not only enjoy a cuppa but also explore and learn the process behind that goes into making your everyday fuel as awesome as it is.

Here are some of the country’s best places to visit, all for the love of coffee:

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

The Ananthagiri Hills of Araku Valley produce some of the best quality coffee, cultivated and harvested by the locals of the region. The coffee from Araku is known for its bold taste which is also a result of the local organic farming techniques. There are many trekking trails to venture on in Araku.

Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg, the coffee district of India, is known for its Arabica and Robusta brews, perhaps the only thing to beat the scenic beauty of the lush plantations on the rolling hills, lakes, and just unadulterated natural beauty.

Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Chikmagalur is where it started when coffee was brought to the country by the British Raj. This is also where the country’s greatest coffee production comes from. You can take a tour guide and explore this verdant green, hilly landscape and know the process behind the manufacturing of coffee, or even trek around and get to know the plantations.

Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

Home to coffee as well as orange plantations, Yercaud is called the Jewel of the South for a reason. This is where MSP Coffee’s plantation is, the country’s first-ever Indian-owned plantation. There are spice plantations to explore, too. Don’t miss out on visiting the Yercaud lake in the Shevaroy Hills

Wayanad, Kerala

Apart from the beautiful coffee plantations in Wayanad, there are multiple other activities to do that will make your visit worthwhile. If you visit in November-December, you can go berry picking, indulge in bird watching, walk up to the Edakkal caves which are etched with 8,000 year old inscriptions, or go rafting in the Kuruva Dweep river. Wayanad also has some of the country’s largest waterfalls, so don’t forget to experience a few of those.

