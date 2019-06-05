From JP Tea Stall to Vice Chancellor’s garden: Places to hangout with friends in DU’s North Campus

College plays an important role in shaping one’s career, but it is also about making new friends and creating lifelong memories. With Delhi University (DU) starting registration for its undergraduate and post-graduate courses, many students are visiting the various colleges in DU’s North and South Campuses where they wish to secure admission.

If you manage to secure a seat in your favourite college in North Campus, then we have you covered. Take a breather from the stress related to the admission process and check out these places with your friends. Who knows you might end up visiting these joints often in the time to come.

* JP Tea Stall at the Delhi School of Economics’ is famous among students who like to spend time there discussing key issues while sipping on a hot cuppa. It is also known to have one of the best canteens in DU.

* The Vice Chancellor’s garden is also a popular hangout place among students as it is open for students at all hours. The banta wala (lemonade stall) who sits close to the gate of the VC lawns is a favourite among students, especially in the scorching heat.

* Students also like to hang out on the lanes between Arts Faculty and Law Faculty, where they like to enjoy cutting chai and aloo bondas – considered to be the best evening snacks after or in between lectures.

* Hudson Lane in North Campus is teeming with cafes and coffee joints. So if you are a caffeine lover, you are in for a treat.

* Ricos offers a wide variety of cuisines to choose from – be it American, Italian or Lebanese. Apart from appealing interiors, the place it known for its quick service and proximity to the colleges.

* Apart from food joints, north campus students can also shop at Majnu ka Tilla, a Tibetan refugee colony near Gurdwara Majnu ka Tilla Sahib, which offers some trendy clothing at affordable price. Koko’s and Ama Restaurant are food joints that are also very popular there.