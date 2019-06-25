How to pick the best honeymoon destination according to budget

A honeymoon should be magical – something that dreams are made of. But to plan the perfect one can be really exhausting. The first step is to decide the budget and then zero down on a place. Ideally, you should plan 3-4 months in advance to get the best deals.

Rohan Verma, co-founder, TripShire tells us how to go about it depending on the budget:

When your budget is less than ₹ 2 lakh

If you love pristine beaches and snorkelling, then South East Asia is a good option. You can enjoy premium quality hospitality and activities at your leisure and can travel like a king rather than staying on budget in Europe.

Bali is the ultimate destination for beach lovers with its picturesque beaches, adventure water sports, rich nightlife, and good street food. You can also opt for the cultural tours and soak in the rich Balinese culture. You can stay at Gili Island or Ubud which is a nature lover’s dream destination. If you are the adventurous type, you can stay at the Komodo National Park (which is shutting down next year), trek on an active volcano, scuba dive at USAT Liberty Shipwreck and swim with the dolphins. You can also explore Raja Ampat Islands, which is beautiful but a little on the expensive side.

Seychelles is another destination that can make honeymooners happy. Tropical beaches like Praslin, Anse Lazio and Cote d’Or are a must-visit. The boulder bordered sea shore at Anse Source d’Argent on La Digue is spectacular. Hire a car and enjoy the serenity of the islands.

Sri Lanka is another destination that can offer you a glorious holiday at a very reasonable price. The silver beaches, spicy food and the warm people all make it a fabulous destination. The religious connotations are inherent in the cultural tours involving both Buddhist and Hindu faiths.

Although commercialised, Maldives and Mauritius may also be good options. They appeal to couples who are not jaded with many trips to the beaches. The white sand, clear skies and extreme natural beauty make these islands a honeymoon destination.

People who are not really into beaches may also like Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. If you do choose to visit, you can look at cruises and offbeat destinations near the cities to enjoy the local flavour.

When your budget is ₹ 2-4 lakh

Europe is the most popular destination if you have a budget of ₹ 2-4 lakh. It is a little more coveted than the South East Asian destinations.

Turkey is a popular honeymoon destination that offers more options than budget Eastern Europe countries. It is steeped in culture but has a modern side to it too. The luxurious ambience of the beautiful hotels, the good food and the local flavours make it a memorable experience. You can visit the stunning caves of Cappadocia or enjoy the view in a hot air balloon.

A paradise on earth, Switzerland is a beautiful option. The snow covered mountains, verdant vales and excellent infrastructure make for the most pleasant trip ever. Paddle boarding, Rhine falls boating, sky dining, Chillon Castle tour, wine and chocolate tasting, cable car rides and just riding the Eurorail through the alpine mountains and valleys is an experience in itself.

Croatia is also a hidden gem. Do consider this destination if you want beaches, top class nightlife, UNESCO world heritage cities and beautiful landscapes. The trick is to research what you as a couple want to experience on what is probably your first trip together.

When your budget is ₹ 4-6 lakh

Australia is a country that has spectacular beaches, rugged mountains, bustling cities with abundant nightlife and wild life that are par excellence. The Great Barrier Reef, the coral islands, the verdant Victoria, Golden Uluru are mesmerizing. The sky is the roof in Australia and there are over dozens of destinations you can choose to visit when you honeymoon there.

The dramatic topography and exotic locales that New Zealand offers honeymooners is sensational – the hot springs of Rotorua, the Heli hiking in Fox Glacier, kayaking in HaHei. The secluded beaches of Waiheke Islands can warm the hearts of romancing couples.

USA is another destination you can opt for. Maggie valley, Hawaii, Key West in Florida, Honolulu, Asheville, Malibu, Sevierville are all romantic getaways and can be the trip of a lifetime with your partner.

If your budget is over ₹ 6 lakh, then you are in a position to indulge yourself as you please. It is still wise to connect to a travel agent, to create an itinerary of your choice, find the best deals and have the best time of your life.