Photo of US, Canada boats on Niagara waters highlights their approach to pandemic

One of the most famous waterfalls in the world, the Niagara Falls shares its waters with both the US and Canada. People from around the world come year after year to witness this natural wonder, which is essentially a group of three waterfalls located at the southern end of the Niagara Gorge. Now, amid the ongoing pandemic, the tourist footfall here has been affected, too.

But recently, on the shared waters, the US and Canada were seen taking different approaches to the pandemic, with regards to their boats and the number of passengers they were ferrying. While the US-owned Maid of the Mist, which usually allows 500 people, was seen operating at 50 per cent capacity and with some 250 people on board, Canada’s Hornblower Niagara Cruises, which usually carries up to 700 people, was seen ferrying only six passengers, owing to the strict social distancing guidelines of Ontario.

The picture of the two boats moving past each other, highlighted a noticeable difference in the handling of the COVID-19 health crisis in the two countries. On July 24, some regions in the city of Ontario entered the third stage of opening. According to the new regulations, the Hornblower may now be able to ferry up to 100 passengers at a time, which is still only 14 per cent of its capacity.

“The visuals are pretty ridiculous. You’ve got this giant vessel with six people on it but that’s what’s permitted. Of course, when we look across the way at our competitor, we would love to have the ability to carry 30 per cent or 50 per cent, but to do so in a safe way is equally important, or even more important,” Hornblower Niagara Cruises vice president Mory DiMaurizio was quoted as saying by The National.

American operator Maid of the Mist, meanwhile, mentions on its website that “with the safety of guests and employees in mind”, they have “implemented a number of changes to our operation to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience”. These include: operation at 50 per cent capacity, maintaining physical distancing using markers, hand sanitizer stations and health screenings, among other such things.

