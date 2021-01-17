Philippines extends ban on travellers from 30 countries including India

Even as countries have started to welcome tourists from outside of its borders — albeit cautiously — there are some which continue to keep their borders closed, for fear of an influx and subsequent surge in coronavirus cases. Among them is the Philippines, which has extended its ban on travellers from more than 30 countries and territories.

According to a report in The National, the ban applies to countries where a “more transmissible variant” of COVID-19 has been detected. In fact, the restrictions also apply to Filipinos wanting to return to their country.

The report further states that the flight ban has been expanded from an initial 19 countries and territories, and will be in effect until January 31, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has said.

MORE TRAVEL NEWS | Visiting Maldives in 2021: Here’s everything you need to know

As such, under the ban, travellers looking to visit the country from the following places will not be allowed to do so: India, United States, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, per the report.

Previously, Filipinos were allowed to return to their country, even if they wanted to do so from one of the aforementioned ‘banned’ nations. The only condition was that they completed a 14-day quarantine in a government-designated isolation facility. Exemptions will now be issued on a case-by-case basis by the coronavirus task force in the country.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle