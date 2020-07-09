People in Taiwan ride the fantasy flight to nowhere amid pandemic restrictions

Dozens of would-be travelers acted as passengers in an activity organized by Taiwan’s Civil Aviation Administration to raise awareness of procedures to follow when passing through customs and boarding their plane at Taipei International Airport. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) Dozens of would-be travelers acted as passengers in an activity organized by Taiwan’s Civil Aviation Administration to raise awareness of procedures to follow when passing through customs and boarding their plane at Taipei International Airport. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

The world has been dealing with the pandemic for far too long now, and some people in Taiwan seem to have had it. The country has also put many restrictions in place, so as to contain the spread of the virus. But, some aviation lovers are missing the thrill of taking a flight, and to get them to feel the excitement of flying somewhere new again, Taiwan’s Civil Aviation Administration organised a fantasy flight recently, albeit with a twist. The flight didn’t take off, and the engines didn’t start.

According to reports, the people were required to participate in an online draw, from where the winners were allowed to bring one guest. In total, some 66 passengers boarded the flight that went nowhere. And just like how it is with normal flights, the passengers were required to check-in, following which they were given their boarding passes. They had to pass through security and immigration, before they were allowed to board the flight.

ALSO READ | Rodin Museum may sell limited edition replicas of masterpieces to meet expenses

Participants show their boarding pass and passport during a mock trip abroad at Taipei Songshan Airport (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) Participants show their boarding pass and passport during a mock trip abroad at Taipei Songshan Airport (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

According to The Independent, the online lottery attracted 10,000 entries. Upon finding their seats, the passengers were served food and drink, just like how it is with regular flights. They also participated in a pop quiz. Later, they were given a “good luck salute from fire engines that sprayed water”.

ALSO READ | Mona Lisa back at work, visitors limited, as Louvre reopens

During their exit, the passengers were met with customs officials, who gave them a security demonstration, which was aided by a sniffer dog. “People who want to fly abroad have long been suffering,” Wang Chih-ching, deputy director of the airport, was quoted as saying. He also said he hopes the event and its publicity will help travellers to prepare for flying in ‘new normal’, when international flights resume service.

It is believed that more such fantasy flights are planned for the coming days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd