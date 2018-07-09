Paris’ iconic 108-year-old Hotel Lutetia reopens after a four year makeover

The 108-year-old Lutetia hotel still holds a special place in Paris. (Source: Lutetia hotel/Instagram) The 108-year-old Lutetia hotel still holds a special place in Paris. (Source: Lutetia hotel/Instagram)

From hosting renowned artists like Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse to serving as a refugee camp post World War II, Hotel Lutetia has seen it all. However, this luxurious haven which had closed down for renovations has reopened for the public after four years of a major facelift of around 200 million-euro.

While talking to Reuters, Jean-Luc Cousty, its general manager, said “We are alone on the Left Bank with this offering. We will benefit from the growing interest of tourists for its small luxury boutiques, and it’s atmosphere that is different from that of the Champs Elysees”. “The new five-star Lutetia will re-open on July 12 with a spa, indoor pool and jazz bar with a frescoed ceiling. It will offer 184 rooms, including 47 suites, down from its original 233 rooms”, he added.

Check some of the pictures here.

After the deadly attack in Paris in November 2015 that killed almost 130 people, occupancy rates of Paris’ luxury hotels fell 15 percent to 52 percent in 2016. The new guests will pay rates starting at 850 euros a night, rising to 19,000 euros for the two-bedroom Presidential suite. Before the revamp, when the Lutetia was a four-star hotel, the average rate was 300 euros. “The overall market will never return to what it was before 2008 (when occupancy rate was 75 percent), because capacity has sharply increased,” said Gwenola Donet, head of France for JLL Hotels & Hospitality to the news agency.

