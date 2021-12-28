scorecardresearch
December 28, 2021
Watch: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s ‘special’ holiday season honeymoon

The couple is on a five-destination tour, currently having made a pit stop in London

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi
December 28, 2021 9:40:26 pm
Paris Hilton, Paris Hilton husband, Paris Hilton news, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum honeymoon, Paris Hilton honeymoon, indian express newsThe couple has been sharing stunning pictures and shots from honeymoon locales on social media. (Photo: Instagram/@parishilton)

Hotel heiress and socialite Paris Hilton, who got married earlier this year, is having her dream honeymoon in London at the moment with husband Carter Reum. Hilton, who has a strong social media presence, shares snippets of her life with her fans and followers from around the world.

The 40-year-old has now shared her post-wedding adventures in the form of a video detailing the honeymoon trip which, according to a People report, is a five-destination tour. It has been their first Christmas and holiday season after marriage, and the couple is making the most of it.

ALSO READ |Paris Hilton wore this famous designer at her wedding

According to the outlet, Hilton and Reum have, so far, visited the Bora Bora island and a private estate on Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands. Then, continuing their journey at the time of Christmas, they landed in London. The couple also shared a video, a part of a newly-launched YouTube travel series. Take a look here:

Hilton was quoted as telling People, “This has definitely been such a special Christmas to remember. Spending Christmas during my honeymoon with Carter has been my favourite so far because this is our first Christmas being married. I love being a wife.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

In the video, the businesswoman and DJ was seen bartending, and showing around her lavish suite, which was filled with pictures of the couple.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

“There is no better place to travel around the holidays than London. London was a must stop destination for the newlyweds because of Paris’ never-ending love for the vibrant city and festive spirit. The Biltmore Mayfair was the perfect backdrop their whimsical and magical stay including the finest luxury suite, personalized LXR service, high tea, and the opportunity to meet Santa Claus of course! It was the jolliest introduction to their first holiday together as a married couple!” the video description reads.

ALSO READ |Paris Hilton wore a dress made of toilet paper, and rocked it!

“We met back in 2019 during the holidays so this time of the year has always been important for us. Looking back, it makes me think of how far we’ve come as a couple,” Hilton was quoted as saying.

