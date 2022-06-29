Inside Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik’s European holiday

Social activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and her husband Asser Malik were recently exploring Europe, visiting its many countries. The couple, who got married in November 2021, posted some spectacular photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

Asser posted a series of pictures from three different cities, namely, Stockholm in Sweden, and Paris and Cannes in France.

Interestingly, in the photograph posted from Cannes, the couple posed on the famous 24 red (carpet) steps of the Palais des Festivals, where recently celebrities got clicked during the Cannes Film Festival.

Malala also shared some pictures from the French capital Paris, where actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora also seem to be holidaying at the moment. Wearing a white shirt, a pair of jeans and white sneakers, the 24-year-old made some poses with the iconic Eiffel Tower glimmering in the background.

She was also joined by her husband, who posed with the tower as the backdrop.

Proving to be quite the supportive and cheerleader husband, Asser also made a visit to the Nobel Peace Centre, a museum in Oslo, Norway, writing in the caption that he “felt super privileged seeing the amazing recognition of Malala’s activism”.

The couple got married in fall 2021, with Malala writing that they “celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families”.

Post marriage, she had also appeared on BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show, to state that she was “not against marriage”, but “had concerns about marriage and that is true for many girls around the world, who have seen reports about child marriage and reports about forced marriage”.

“My conversations with my friends, mentors and my now partner Asser helped me consider how I could have a relationship – a marriage – and remain true to my values of equality, fairness and integrity,” Malala wrote in an article for Vogue later.

