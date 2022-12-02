Parineeti Chopra travels in style as she explores London with family; see pics

Parineeti Chopra is on a well-deserved holiday, one that she has been spending with her family. The actor took to Instagram to share pictures and stories detailing her experience in the city of London, UK, which welcomes visitors from all over the world during the Christmas season. People come here to witness the stunning light decorations and to feel the overall festive vibe.

ALSO READ | Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch

As is evident from Parineeti’s stories, the city has already started to sparkle in anticipation of the upcoming holiday season. The actor first posted this picture with her brother Shivang, in which the siblings were seen warming themselves by standing next to an electric heating appliance.

Photo: Instagram/@parineetichopra Photo: Instagram/@parineetichopra

The ‘Uunchai‘ actor wore a camel coloured long and comfy coat, underneath which she wore a chocolate brown sweater. She completed the look with a woolen cap, a sling bag, a pair of white sneakers and matching white ankle-length socks that she wore over her pants.

ALSO READ | In London, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan are a sight for the sore eyes

In another photo, Parineeti was joined by her other brother Sahaj and her parents. The four of them posed against an overcast sky and a beautiful waterbody in the background. This time, the actor donned a spotless white cable knit sweater over a matching white turtleneck top. She wore a pair of black flare pants, black shoes, matching gloves and a hat. She also carried her Louis Vuitton sling bag.

Photo: Instagram/@parineetichopra Photo: Instagram/@parineetichopra

In another story, the actor was seen walking around the city with her parents, wearing an off-white high-neck sweater.

Photo: Instagram/@parineetichopra Photo: Instagram/@parineetichopra

Later, when the family-of-five clicked a selfie inside the London underground metro system, Parineeti wrote an urgent message: “Leave the fancy cars behind, give me trains any day.”

Photo: Instagram/@parineetichopra Photo: Instagram/@parineetichopra

In yet another Instagram story, she showed us a glimpse of the famous Regent Street, which was decked in twinkling lights.

Advertisement

Photo: Instagram/@parineetichopra Photo: Instagram/@parineetichopra

The actor, who is the eldest of the three siblings, posed with her brothers in a photo, ostensibly clicked in a park with the beautiful autumn colours behind them. The caption read, “Eldest but the shortest.”

Parineeti wore a puffy jacket to keep herself warm, featuring a grey and blue colour combination. She also wore a pair of ear muffs, matching midnight blue pants and white sneakers to complete the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚎𝚝𝚒 𝙲𝚑𝚘𝚙𝚛𝚊 🫧 (@parineetichopra)

After looking at these pictures, we also feel like hitting the streets of London, pronto!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!