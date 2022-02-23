From Palolem to Khajuraho: The 10 ‘most welcoming’ places in the country

Travelling is picking up once again, as people are looking to take off to lesser-known and lesser-explored places within the country, where they can relax and enjoy a few days.

According to digital travel company Booking.com, from off-the-radar beach breaks and nature escapades to scenic backwaters and wellness getaways, 10 idyllic destinations have been selected for providing “outstanding hospitality”, as part of the platform’s ‘Most Welcoming Cities in India for 2022’ ranking.

Here is the list:

1. Palolem, Goa

2. Agonda, Goa

3. Mararikulam, Kerala

4. Thekkady, Kerala

5. Varkala, Kerala

6. Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

7. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

8. Munnar, Kerala

9. Hampi, Karnataka

10. Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh

Varkala is only town in Kerala where the cliffs are adjacent to the Arabian Sea. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Varkala is only town in Kerala where the cliffs are adjacent to the Arabian Sea. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Palolem, for instance, is a popular white sand beach in South Goa. It is number one on the list as per traveller reviews on Booking.com. Here, you can walk the stretch of white sand that extends up to a mile. Travellers can find many interesting activities to do here: from watching the sunset while they kayak to taking a long walk with their loved ones and stopping by the shacks to try traditional Goan food.

Varkala, which has taken the fifth position on the list, is known as the only town in Kerala where the cliffs are adjacent to the Arabian Sea. Palm-covered red cliffs and golden beaches have made this place popular. It boasts of yoga studios, ashrams and teacher-training schools, as well impromptu classes on the beach. The town of Varkala also houses forts, pilgrimage sites, springs, natural fisheries and more.

Agonda, ranking second on the list, is a great place to escape from the hustle-bustle of the usual Goan life. It is a quiet and quaint village with palm and coconut trees. It is also among the main three nesting grounds for Olive Ridley turtles. You can spend quiet mornings here, along with lazy afternoons, while also taking a dip in the sea. The beach has cafes and restaurants, too.

Would you like to visit these places this year?

