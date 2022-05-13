scorecardresearch
Friday, May 13, 2022
In Pahalgam, this is what Sara Ali Khan’s trekking adventure looks like

The Atrangi Re actor was also spotted cooking greens at a camping site in the cold of the mountains; watch the video inside.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 13, 2022 7:00:14 pm
Sara Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan vacation, Sara Ali Khan travelling, Sara Ali Khan trips, Sara Ali Khan in Pahalgam, Sara Ali Khan trekking, indian express newsThe 'Atrangi Re' actor shared an Instagram story in which she was cooking greens at a camping site in the cold of the mountains. (Photo: Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan loves two things: to travel, and to post pictures of her sojourns on social media.

The actor is currently in Pahalgam, which is a town in Jammu and Kashmir, and has been sharing glimpses of her stay with her followers, making them wish they could experience the beauty of the place with her.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself against the most natural backdrop of mountains, clear skies and greenery, as she went out trekking. The caption read, “Kashmir Ki Kali 🌺 Is back to your Gali 🔆🌙 Now trekking par Main Chali 🏔 (sic)”

Khan wore a burgundy jacket with matching comfy pants, along with a pair of black sneakers. Underneath the jacket, she wore a burgundy tank top and posed in different locations in different legs of her journey — sitting on a rock, against a tent, standing atop a rock with towering mountains in the background, etc.

The Atrangi Re actor also shared an Instagram story in which she was cooking greens at a camping site in the cold of the mountains. She was seen wearing a tracksuit and ear muffs, as she smiled for the camera while stirring her dish.

The period between March to June is the best time to visit Pahalgam, because while March is cool, April marks the onset of summer season. This is when tourists visit the place the most, as the weather is pleasant and favours sightseeing in the day.

Would you like to visit?

