In Pahalgam, this is what Sara Ali Khan’s trekking adventure looks like

Sara Ali Khan loves two things: to travel, and to post pictures of her sojourns on social media.

The actor is currently in Pahalgam, which is a town in Jammu and Kashmir, and has been sharing glimpses of her stay with her followers, making them wish they could experience the beauty of the place with her.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself against the most natural backdrop of mountains, clear skies and greenery, as she went out trekking. The caption read, “Kashmir Ki Kali Is back to your Gali Now trekking par Main Chali (sic)”

Khan wore a burgundy jacket with matching comfy pants, along with a pair of black sneakers. Underneath the jacket, she wore a burgundy tank top and posed in different locations in different legs of her journey — sitting on a rock, against a tent, standing atop a rock with towering mountains in the background, etc.

The Atrangi Re actor also shared an Instagram story in which she was cooking greens at a camping site in the cold of the mountains. She was seen wearing a tracksuit and ear muffs, as she smiled for the camera while stirring her dish.

The period between March to June is the best time to visit Pahalgam, because while March is cool, April marks the onset of summer season. This is when tourists visit the place the most, as the weather is pleasant and favours sightseeing in the day.

Would you like to visit?

