Padma Lakshmi reveals why she travels with electrolytes, sarongs, and audiobooks

[As for outfits], I pick two or three colours so that all my clothes will mix and match: Padma Lakshmi (Images sourced from her Instagram account)

When it comes to travel, some people swear by neck pillows or packing cubes. But for cookbook author, television host, and food expert Padma Lakshmi, the essentials are a mix of comfort, practicality, and a little self-care.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Padma Lakshmi shared that her travel philosophy is simple: pack in a way that helps rather than hinders. One of her most unusual yet clever tricks is carrying a couple of sarongs in her suitcase.

“I always put a couple of sarongs at the bottom,” she said. The lightweight fabric can serve multiple purposes — from covering hotel furniture to creating a softer, more comfortable environment. Lakshmi explained that she often throws a sarong over a couch, chair, or even the bed so she doesn’t have to come into direct contact with the upholstery. Sometimes, she even drapes one over a lamp to create softer, moodier lighting in a hotel room.