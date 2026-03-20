Padma Lakshmi reveals why she travels with electrolytes, sarongs, and audiobooks

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When it comes to travel, some people swear by neck pillows or packing cubes. But for cookbook author, television host, and food expert Padma Lakshmi, the essentials are a mix of comfort, practicality, and a little self-care.
In a recent interview with the BBC, Padma Lakshmi shared that her travel philosophy is simple: pack in a way that helps rather than hinders. One of her most unusual yet clever tricks is carrying a couple of sarongs in her suitcase.
“I always put a couple of sarongs at the bottom,” she said. The lightweight fabric can serve multiple purposes — from covering hotel furniture to creating a softer, more comfortable environment. Lakshmi explained that she often throws a sarong over a couch, chair, or even the bed so she doesn’t have to come into direct contact with the upholstery. Sometimes, she even drapes one over a lamp to create softer, moodier lighting in a hotel room.
Padma Lakshmi’s travel kit also focuses on comfort during long flights. She typically packs a mask, shawl, cosy socks, and headphones. For entertainment, she downloads audiobooks on Audible so she can listen even without Wi-Fi.
Her final packing trick is all about efficiency. Instead of carrying too many outfits, she sticks to two or three colours so everything can be mixed and matched — making travel lighter, simpler, and far less stressful.
Beyond comfort and fashion essentials, Padma Lakshmi is also mindful about staying well during long journeys. Her bag typically includes packets of electrolytes and vitamin C, which she says help when travel starts to take a toll on the body.
Electrolytes are increasingly becoming a part of people’s bags. “Plain water is sufficient for hydration in most everyday situations,” said Aditi Prasad Apte, Senior Clinical Nutritionist at Aster RV Hospital. “However, hydration isn’t just about water. Electrolytes regulate fluid balance, nerve function, and muscle contractions.”
Apte explained that electrolytes may be especially helpful when the body loses fluids — for instance, during intense exercise, illness, travelling, or heavy sweating. They help the body absorb and retain fluids more efficiently, which may prevent dehydration-related fatigue, headaches, and muscle cramps.
That said, experts caution against overdoing it. Excess electrolyte intake — particularly from drinks high in sodium or added sugar — can lead to issues such as elevated blood pressure or mineral imbalances if consumed unnecessarily.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.