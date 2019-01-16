Igloo shape transparent balloon tent is now a real thing

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to sleep under the stars – like literally! Located amidst the dense forest in Ooty, a unique campsite has been set up where you get a chance to stay in an Igloo shape transparent balloon tent. Exciting isn’t it? Ooty’s sprawling forest and mesmerising hills make it a perfect destination to experience the wilderness.

The glass igloo has a double bed arrangement and the transparent surface ensures maximum contact with nature. However, the tents are placed at a secluded location giving complete privacy to their guests. In addition to the hotel, Crest valley also offers a camping area in middle of the woods. For the campers, there is a restroom arranged which also provides hot showers. Apart from camping they also organise hiking, trekking, safari rides and cycling on request.

The campsite itself has other activities for you to take part in like archery and a few other outdoor games. According to the official site, the price for two people in one transparent balloon tent is around Rs 2,500. It goes without saying that if you are visiting during winter, some extra layering is advisable as most of the time would be spent outside.

If you are travelling by road then the nearest city to Ooty is Coimbatore, which is at a distance of only three hours by road. If you wish to take a rail route then Coimbatore and Mettupalayam are the nearest railway stations. They whave weekly trains arriving from major cities of India. If you do not have much time at your disposal then taking a flight to the nearest domestic airport that is Coimbatore airport is advisable.