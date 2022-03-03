Yellowstone National Park celebrates 150th year: Six best things to do at this truly unique spot

Yellowstone National Park in the United States spans 2.2 million acres and three states — Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana. Last year, the park received a record high of over one million recreational visitors in July. This year, the national park completes 150 years, and that’s as good a reason as any to appreciate one of the intact temperate ecosystems of the world, containing natural wonders and surprises that are only believed when experienced.

If you are planning a visit to the park, or to the United States and the park is on your itinerary, here are some things to keep in mind:

The national park has a total of five entrances — three in Montana and two in Wyoming. The park’s major attractions and developed regions lie in the Grand Loop Road which is 142 miles. The Grand Loop, also known as the “Figure Eight” owing to its shape, connects all the five entrances. While the park is open year-round, winter time comes with certain restrictions on visit.

Here are some of Yellowstone’s many amazing sites:

Old Faithful

The most famous attraction of the national park is this geyser that reliably erupts every 60-120 minutes, 20 times a day. Sometimes, the water plume and steam can be as high as 180 feet.

Biscuit Basin and Mystic Falls Trailhead

Home to gorgeous hot springs and small geysers, the Biscuit Basin and its crystal clear pools with a spectacular mix of colours and textures in the rocks is truly mesmerising. You can take the wooden walkway that will lead you to the three-mile roundtrip from the Mystic Falls Trailhead to the 70-foot waterfall.

Grand Canyon of Yellowstone

Formed by the Yellowstone River, the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone has many view points, and looks different every season. The Artist Point has been vouched by many visitors as the best spot to look at the canyon from. You can also visit Lower Falls, which is the park’s tallest waterfall at 308 feet, almost twice Niagara Falls‘ height.

Mammoth Hot Springs

The dramatic Mammoth Hot Springs is another tourist hotspot. You can have a good look at the many steaming hydrothermal pools and the travertine terraces (like the Minerva Terrace) by taking the boardwalks that encircle the hot springs. Drive or walk to the Upper Terraces or take the hiking trail circling the pool and the falls and visit Old Canary Spring and New Blue Spring. Look out to be greeted by grizzly bears and elks (and take proper caution).

Bunson Peak Trailhead

The Bunson Peak Trailhead, named after chemist Robert Bunsen who invented the Bunsen burner, ascends through gorgeous meadows for 7.4 kms to lead to a 8,654 foot high peak with views of the Swan Lake Flats.

Grand Prismatic Spring

Yellowstone’s largest hot spring is wildly popular due to its vivid natural colours. Measuring 200-330 metres in diameter and more than 121 feet deep, it is one the spots in the park you shouldn’t miss. Morning Glory Thermal Spring, Belgian Pool, Rainbow Pool in black sand basic have striking yellow, blue, and rainbow colours, respectively.

