Offbeat places to visit in Northeast India

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Northeast India is often described as one of the country’s most beautiful yet underexplored regions. While destinations like Shillong, Gangtok and Kaziranga draw steady crowds, the Northeast is also home to countless hidden gems. If you are looking to travel beyond mainstream tourist routes, here are some offbeat places in Northeast India worth exploring.
Tucked away in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district, Mechuka is a remote valley surrounded by snow-clad mountains. Located close to the Indo-China border, the destination offers dramatic landscapes, Buddhist monasteries and traditional tribal villages.
The Siyom River flowing through the valley adds to its beauty, while the low tourist footfall makes it ideal for travellers seeking peace and raw Himalayan scenery.
Located on the Brahmaputra River, Majuli is known for its unique blend of nature, spirituality and Assamese culture. The island is famous for its centuries-old Vaishnavite monasteries called satras, traditional mask-making and scenic wetlands. Majuli’s slow pace of life and disappearing riverine landscapes make it one of the most distinctive destinations in India.
Straddling the border of Nagaland and Manipur, Dzükou Valley is known for green hills, seasonal wildflowers and dramatic trekking routes. During monsoon and summer, the valley transforms into a carpet of colourful blooms. The trek itself is part of the experience, attracting adventure lovers and photographers.
Home to the Apatani tribe, Ziro Valley offers lush paddy fields, bamboo houses and a deeply rooted indigenous culture. Apart from its famous music festival, Ziro is ideal for travellers interested in sustainable living traditions, local cuisine and scenic mountain landscapes.
Unakoti is one of Northeast India’s most mysterious heritage sites. Hidden amid forested hills in Tripura, the site contains giant rock-cut sculptures and carvings believed to date back centuries.
Often compared to an open-air archaeological gallery, Unakoti remains relatively unexplored despite its historical significance.
Famous for its cleanliness and eco-friendly practices, Mawlynnong in Meghalaya offers travellers a glimpse into sustainable rural tourism. The village is also close to Meghalaya’s iconic living root bridges and lush rain-soaked landscapes.
Manipur’s Loktak Lake is India’s largest freshwater lake and is known for its floating islands called phumdis. The lake supports rich biodiversity and is home to the rare Sangai deer in the nearby Keibul Lamjao National Park.