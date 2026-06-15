Offbeat places to visit in Northeast India

Northeast India is often described as one of the country’s most beautiful yet underexplored regions. While destinations like Shillong, Gangtok and Kaziranga draw steady crowds, the Northeast is also home to countless hidden gems. If you are looking to travel beyond mainstream tourist routes, here are some offbeat places in Northeast India worth exploring.

1. Mechuka

Tucked away in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district, Mechuka is a remote valley surrounded by snow-clad mountains. Located close to the Indo-China border, the destination offers dramatic landscapes, Buddhist monasteries and traditional tribal villages.

The Siyom River flowing through the valley adds to its beauty, while the low tourist footfall makes it ideal for travellers seeking peace and raw Himalayan scenery.