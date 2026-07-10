Hidden places near active volcanoes that belong on your travel list

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Volcanoes are among nature’s most powerful forces, shaping landscapes and creating some of the world’s most dramatic scenery. While destinations like Mount Fuji and Hawaii attract millions, several lesser-known places offer equally appealing experiences around active volcanoes. These offbeat destinations combine adventure, culture and geology, making them perfect for travellers seeking something extraordinary.
Located on the eastern slopes of Mount Rinjani, Sembalun is a quiet mountain village surrounded by rolling grasslands and volcanic peaks. It serves as an alternative base for trekking while offering sunrise views and a glimpse into rural Sasak culture.
Rebuilt after the dramatic 2008 volcanic eruption, Chaitén is now an emerging destination in Chilean Patagonia. Visitors can hike through Pumalín National Park, explore ancient rainforests and witness landscapes reshaped by volcanic activity.
Located in the Azores, Furnas sits within an active volcanic region known for bubbling hot springs, fumaroles and geothermal pools. One of its unique attractions is Cozido das Furnas, a traditional stew slow-cooked underground using volcanic heat.
This peaceful village near Lake Mývatn offers easy access to steaming lava fields, volcanic craters and geothermal landscapes. The nearby Krafla volcanic system remains active, creating one of Iceland’s most fascinating geological regions.
Often overshadowed by Tokyo and Kyoto, Kagoshima offers spectacular views of Sakurajima, one of Japan’s most active volcanoes. Visitors can enjoy volcanic hot springs, lava trails and ash-covered landscapes while experiencing the city’s laid-back atmosphere.
Located on the southern slopes of Mount Etna, Nicolosi is a charming Sicilian town where visitors can explore lava caves, hike across volcanic terrain, and enjoy local wines produced from fertile volcanic soil.
For experienced adventurers, Goma serves as the gateway to Mount Nyiragongo, famous for one of the world’s largest persistent lava lakes. The surrounding region also offers opportunities to visit Virunga National Park, home to endangered mountain gorillas. Travel here requires careful planning and close attention to security advisories.