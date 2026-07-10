Hidden places near active volcanoes that belong on your travel list

Volcanoes are among nature’s most powerful forces, shaping landscapes and creating some of the world’s most dramatic scenery. While destinations like Mount Fuji and Hawaii attract millions, several lesser-known places offer equally appealing experiences around active volcanoes. These offbeat destinations combine adventure, culture and geology, making them perfect for travellers seeking something extraordinary.

1. Sembalun, Indonesia (Near Mount Rinjani)

Located on the eastern slopes of Mount Rinjani, Sembalun is a quiet mountain village surrounded by rolling grasslands and volcanic peaks. It serves as an alternative base for trekking while offering sunrise views and a glimpse into rural Sasak culture.

2. Chaitén, Chile (Near Chaitén Volcano)

Rebuilt after the dramatic 2008 volcanic eruption, Chaitén is now an emerging destination in Chilean Patagonia. Visitors can hike through Pumalín National Park, explore ancient rainforests and witness landscapes reshaped by volcanic activity.