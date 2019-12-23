Offbeat destinations to visit this Christmas and New Year

Visit some new offbeat destinations this new year. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Visit some new offbeat destinations this new year. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Christmas Eve followed by the New Year Party is that time of the year when travellers or anyone – in general – wish to rejuvenate their souls either by partying or being nestled in the lap of refreshing natural landscapes. Moreover, now that most people look to go beyond popular tourist destinations and explore the less travelled, offbeat places, here’s a list of some of the best offbeat destinations that one can visit this Christmas or New Year 2020, as per Cleartrip.

Ponmudi Hill Station, Kerala

Ponmudi offers so much to travellers who love to explore the winding paths and have a knack for road trips. Set in the Western Ghats of Kerala, it is a picturesque hill station that is surrounded by lush greenery and a sheen blanket of mist. Trekking is one of the most adventurous activities that one may wish to try among other things.

The place has started getting traction in recent years, which has resulted in the creation of cottages and resorts in the hilly area. A hill so close to the city, Ponmudi hills makes it a perfect choice for travellers who look for small weekend getaways.

Those planning to visit Ponmudi, the time between November and March is highly recommended.

Silent Valley National Park, Kerala

Another natural piece of wonder located in Kerala is the Silent Valley National Park. It offers nature lovers the opportunity to explore wilderness. The place also offers rich history and grandeur, and it remains the largest tract of evergreen rain forests in the North-eastern corner of Palakkad district. The Kunthi river gushing down from the Nilgiri hills adds to the splendour.

It is recommended to visit this park between December and April, as heavy rains from June till November makes it difficult to explore the beauty of this place.

Sandakphu, West Bengal

Situated at the peak of West Bengal, Sandakphu is the highest point of the Singalila Ridge where tourists can enjoy the dazzling peaks of the Everest and the Kanchenjunga as the first sunlight strikes the surface. River Teesta that traverses through the region makes it a perfect destination for water-sport aficionados.

To reach Sandakphu, one must trek around 8-10 km from Maneybhanjan. It will take around 12 hours to reach the point. Although it sounds tiring, the activity will certainly make you feel refreshed when you finally reach the peak – the beautiful vantage point from where you can clearly view the natural wonders.

It is best to visit this place during winters, between October and January.

Jawai Hills, Rajasthan

Also known as the Leopard hills, Jawai is located in the Pali district of Rajasthan and is home to leopards and other wild animals such as chinkaras, jackals, hyenas, etc. It is also a place where you will find plenty of migratory birds. Apart from these, there is a Kalka Devi temple, where one can find the maximum leopards roaming around the caves and stairs.

Here, one can undertake Safari rides to relish the inner view of the wilderness. A wonderful place to find solitude, Jawai is a perfect destination for tourists who wish to getaway from the hustle-bustle of city life.

The best time to visit Jawai is between October and April to avoid humidity and enjoy chilly nights.

Sar Pass, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled in the Pir Panjal mountain range, Sar Pass is completely surrounded by high-rise mountains, waterfalls, and lush green forest.

Although considered a tough trek, it is still one of the best routes and longest treks (five-seven days) in Himachal Pradesh that offers great campsites with never-seen-before views. You can start the trek from Kasol, and relish the nature all across the way till you reach the zenith.

October is the best time to visit Sar Pass, but since it’s a winter trek, there is no harm in planning for the later months.

