Monday, Feb 27, 2023
The next time you plan a beach vacation, do consider these stunning Indian destinations

Enjoy the wind in your hair and sand at your feet at these places!

BeachesHere are some unexplored gems in India that make for the perfect beach vacation. (Source: Unsplash)

Beach vacations are all about unwinding in the company of the soothing sea breeze on a hammock, a moment that can instantly take you away from the hustle and bustle of city life. However, if you’ve already taken a trip to Goa and are looking to explore something new, here are some off-beat beach destinations you can explore for a soothing and enriching experience this year.

These destinations have been listed in no particular order; we hope you by the end of this article, you are able to decide on your dream place!

Gokarna, Karnataka

Gokarna In this tranquil town, you can enjoy playing in the waves or simply bask in the sun. (Source: Unsplash)

Gokarna, situated about 190 kilometres south of Goa, is an excellent alternative to Goa’s crowded beaches. It is popular for the Mahabaleshwar temple, making it a perfect blend of spirituality and beach fun. In this tranquil town, you can enjoy playing with the waves or simply bask in the sun. Paradise beach and Half-moon beach are famous there. The closest airport to the town is Dabolim Airport in Goa.

Marari, Kerala

Marari, Kerala The slow-paced town is paradise on earth, full of palm trees and golden sands. (Source: Unsplash)

Marari Beach in the Alappuzha district of Kerala is one of the lesser-known treasures of the state. The slow-paced town is paradise on earth, full of palm trees and golden sands. You can either soak up in the sun or opt for water sports like sea surfing, water skiing, parasailing and deep-sea fishing. One can also visit the Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary for a wildlife adventure.

ALSO READ |Revealed: World’s top 10 best beaches for 2022; find out which Indian beach has ‘made a splash’

Havelock, Andaman

Havelock Scuba diving and snorkelling among the coral reefs is one of the best experiences for marine life lovers. (Source: Unsplash)

Havelock beach makes for a highly rejuvenating holiday where you can explore different adventure activities and seek a break from your busy lives. Scuba diving and snorkelling among the coral reefs is one of the best experiences for marine life lovers. You can also go for elephant rides for a fun-filled experience.

Pondicherry

Pondicherry Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Auroville is visited by hundreds of tourists who seek a spiritual retreat. (Source: Unsplash)

This colonial town is one of the best places to explore French culture and architecture. It is also known for the Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Auroville where hundreds go to seek peace. Pondicherry has several beach activities including kayaking, canoeing and backwater sailing. Beach camping is another option for people to sleep under the starry sky and wake up to the sunrise at the horizon.

Mahabalipuram

Mahabalipuram The famous monolithic Pandava Rathas and Varahas Cave Temples date back to the 7th century. (Source: Unsplash)

A holiday to Mahabalipuram is soothing as well as exciting. Foodies can explore the string of restaurants with seafood dishes for the perfect culinary indulgence. Windsurfing and swimming can be enjoyed on the beach at Mahabalipuram for a soulful day. Among the other attractions are the famous monolithic Pandava Rathas and Varahas Cave Temples, dating back to the 7th century.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 20:50 IST
