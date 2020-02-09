Now, you can travel anywhere on a budget; here’s how

A travel budget will ensure you are aware of how much you have in your kitty, thereby planning your trip accordingly. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) A travel budget will ensure you are aware of how much you have in your kitty, thereby planning your trip accordingly. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Most people love to travel. The very idea of getting to see a new place excites them. But, not everybody travels that often. Among other things, big budgets and miscellaneous expenses keep them from exploring the world. But, the world can be your playground if you make some intelligent decisions. Before you plan your next trip, here are some ways in which you can travel cheap, and also have mad fun while at it. Read on.

Make a travel budget

First and foremost, draft a budget, especially if you do not have abundance of money. This will ensure you are always aware of how much you have in your kitty, thereby enabling you to plan your trip and expenses accordingly. There are some things that you absolutely have to spend on, like lodging and food. But, for other things, you have a budget to refer to. This will make the process easier.

Try travel hacking

Travel hacking is the process which allows you to take advantage of, and utilise the various offers given by airlines, credit cards, hotels, etc. You can accumulate and redeem points and get some upgrades, or free stays, etc. Always be in the know about the existing schemes and rules.

Couchsurf

One of the latest trends in travelling, couch-surfing allows you to be a part of a growing network of global travellers. Essentially, it is about getting to stay with a local in a foreign country, who will host you for free and also show you around. And contrary to what you may imagine, you are not always made to sleep on the couch!

Make use of work travel

Who said you cannot mix work and leisure? If you are being sent to a new country for some assignment, you can always get your tickets booked taking a day or two into consideration. You can reserve these days exclusively for sightseeing.

House-sit

House sitting involves taking care of someone else’s house – and often their pets – when they are not in town. You will be required to do a few tasks, but will get free accommodation and a brand new experience in a new town/city/country.

Off-season

If possible, travel to a place during the off season, so as to eliminate high costs, and large crowds. Many places offer discounts during the low/off season, so as to encourage tourists to visit it. But, before you travel, make sure the local attractions are open around the time.

Compare flights

A big chunk of your travel budget is spent on tickets. So, before you buy them, make sure you compare flights, deals, etc., and book the one that is most inexpensive.

