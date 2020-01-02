Now you can stay at Stranger Things-themed accommodation; find out

The maddening interest around the show has prompted an Airbnb accommodation in St. Louis, Missouri, US, to model itself around it. (Source: Instagram/@strangerthingstv) The maddening interest around the show has prompted an Airbnb accommodation in St. Louis, Missouri, US, to model itself around it. (Source: Instagram/@strangerthingstv)

If you have watched the Netflix original Stranger Things, you will know that the sci-fi show is more of a cult. The characters are immensely popular and people are very much invested in the story. As such, many Stranger Things-themed parties are organised every now and then, including (but not limited to) trick-or-treating during Halloween and cosplaying.

ALSO READ | Here’s how much travelling has changed in the last decade

Now, the maddening interest around the show has prompted an Airbnb accommodation in St. Louis, Missouri, US, to model itself around the iconic alphabet wall, first seen in season one of the show. The wall had lights and alphabets with which the character of Joyce Byers (played by Winona Ryder) interacted with her lost son Will (Noah Schnapp), stuck in the ‘upside down’ dimension.

we’re not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

The 1980s-themed basement suite — intelligently named ‘The Upside Den’ — allows fans to book a night for 49 USD (roughly Rs 3,490); not inclusive of taxes and fees. It has a rating of 4.95 from 159 reviews, and is presented by Airbnb ‘Superhost’ Ann who, as per the website, is an “experienced and a highly-rated host” who is “committed to providing great stays for guests”.

The charming retro room can accommodate up to four persons, and includes a pillow fort, besides other basic amenities like Wifi and a laptop-friendly work space. Additionally, the host has made sure you are transported back in time, having included 50 VHS tapes and a VCR for your entertainment. You can play your own version of Dungeons & Dragons here, and have the time of your life.

ALSO READ | Marriage Story: A heart-shaped goodbye

With the fourth season of the show slated to release sometime this year, this place is perfect for an exciting viewing experience. You can also explore the property and hold little parties of your own in the den.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd