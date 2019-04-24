Enjoy a gorgeous aquatic view at this cafe’s bathroom in Japan

A good restaurant is usually liked for its food, ambiance, price and the service, but not really for its restroom. However, restrooms of many places have been made popular by the growing selfie culture, and if you dig deep you might also find hashtags like ‘most instagrammable toilets’ on Instagram. Taking a cue from this growing phenomenon, a cafe in Japan has gone that extra mile to beautify its bathroom.

Advertising

Hipopo Papa Cafe, which is on Japan’s Hayashizaki Matsue Coast, is known for its restroom, and we aren’t joking. According to Travel and Leisure, they have spent almost $2,70,000 (around Rs 1,87,44,185) for installing an aquarium behind the three walls of the restaurant’s toilet. Just imagine!

Check some of the pictures here.

While the restroom is designed for women, people can request the staff to guide them to the restroom to admire the lovely view if the restaurant is not busy. The toilet appears as if it’s been built under sea, and you can definitely spot the fishes staring right back at you there.