Now shop at Dubai airports using Indian rupee

The Indian rupee will now be accepted for transaction at all airports in Dubai, according to a leading newspaper in the United Arab Emirates. The acceptance of Indian currency is good news for tourists from that country as earlier they lost a sizeable amount due to exchange rates, sources said.

As per a report in the Gulf News, the Indian currency is now acceptable at all three terminals of Dubai International Airport and at Al Maktoum Airport.

“Yes, we have started accepting the Indian rupee,” a Dubai duty-free staff told the newspaper.

Nearly 90 million passengers passed through Dubai airports last year, 12.2 million were Indians, the report quoted. Indian travellers had to earlier convert the rupee into Dollar, Dirham or Euro before they could shop at Dubai’s duty free shops. The Indian rupee is the 16th currency to be accepted for transaction at Dubai Duty Free since its opening in December 1983, said the report.

Dubai Duty Free has grown into one of the biggest travel retail operators in the world. Last year was a milestone year for Dubai Duty Free which celebrated its 35th anniversary on December 20, 2018 and crossed the $2 billion mark on December 29.

Dubai Duty Free currently operates some 38,000sqm of retail space at Dubai International Airport and 4,000 sqm at Al Maktoum International that will grow in line with the massive development plans of Dubai South.

Now employing over 6,100 people, the operation has consistently raised the benchmark for airport retailing and it continues to grow. Of the original 100 staff who joined in 1983, 25 are still in active service and referred to as “Pioneers”.