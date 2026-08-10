Not just Wagah: 5 border villages that deserve a place on your bucket list

India shares land borders with seven countries across South Asia, and some of its most fascinating villages lie at these frontiers. Far from bustling cities, these settlements offer spectacular landscapes, distinct traditions and a front-row view of life along international borders. Many are also gaining recognition as offbeat travel destinations.

Here are five border villages in India worth knowing about.

Mana, Uttarakhand (India–China border)

Located at an altitude of over 3,200 metres near Badrinath, Mana is often referred to as India’s first village after the government renamed it from the “last village” in 2022 to encourage tourism. Located near the Indo-China (Tibet) border, the village is home to the Bhotiya community and is steeped in mythology.