Not just Wagah: 5 border villages that deserve a place on your bucket list

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India shares land borders with seven countries across South Asia, and some of its most fascinating villages lie at these frontiers. Far from bustling cities, these settlements offer spectacular landscapes, distinct traditions and a front-row view of life along international borders. Many are also gaining recognition as offbeat travel destinations.
Here are five border villages in India worth knowing about.
Located at an altitude of over 3,200 metres near Badrinath, Mana is often referred to as India’s first village after the government renamed it from the “last village” in 2022 to encourage tourism. Located near the Indo-China (Tibet) border, the village is home to the Bhotiya community and is steeped in mythology.
Why visit?
* Vyas Gufa and Ganesh Gufa
* Saraswati River origin point
* Bheem Pul, linked to the Mahabharata
* Himalayan scenery and trekking routes
Situated in the Kinnaur district, Chitkul is the last inhabited village on the old Indo-Tibet trade route. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks and the Baspa River, it is one of Himachal Pradesh’s most picturesque destinations.
Highlights
* Traditional Kinnauri wooden houses
* Baspa Valley landscapes
* Apple orchards
* Gateway to high-altitude trekking trails
Perched in the Anjaw district, Kibithu is among India’s easternmost inhabited villages and is one of the first places in the country to witness sunrise. It lies close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and offers breathtaking mountain views.
Why it’s special
* Sunrise viewpoints
* Lohit River valley
* Rich Mishmi tribal culture
* Historical significance during the 1962 India-China conflict
Located in Banaskantha district, Nadabet has emerged as one of India’s newest border tourism destinations. Visitors can witness the Border Security Force (BSF) retreat ceremony, similar in spirit to the famous Wagah ceremony, while learning about life along the India-Pakistan border.
Highlights
* BSF parade and retreat ceremony
* Desert landscapes
* Seema Darshan tourism complex
* Military history exhibits
Famous for the crystal-clear Umngot River, Dawki sits near the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya. While best known for boating on its transparent waters, it also offers visitors a chance to witness cross-border trade and everyday life along an international frontier.
Things to do
* Boat on the Umngot River
* Visit the India-Bangladesh border viewpoint
* Explore nearby Shnongpdeng
* Experience Khasi culture