No Sunburn Festival this year, Goa CM announces

Bad news for music lovers: the annual Sunburn Festival that happens in Goa stands cancelled this year. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement earlier today, stating that no permission has been given for holding the festival this year, which sees attendees from all across the country and even the world.

During a press conference, he told reporters, “We have not given permission for Sunburn this year.”

LIVE : Press Briefing for Cabinet Decisions by Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant https://t.co/DixI215dLL — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) November 24, 2021

The music and dance festival is essentially the celebration of certain genres like EDM. It is held in the state around this time every year.

