Wednesday, November 24, 2021
No Sunburn Festival this year, Goa CM announces

The music and dance festival is essentially the celebration of certain genres like EDM

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 24, 2021 1:22:16 pm
The annual music and dance festival has been cancelled this year.

Bad news for music lovers: the annual Sunburn Festival that happens in Goa stands cancelled this year. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement earlier today, stating that no permission has been given for holding the festival this year, which sees attendees from all across the country and even the world.

During a press conference, he told reporters, “We have not given permission for Sunburn this year.”

The music and dance festival is essentially the celebration of certain genres like EDM. It is held in the state around this time every year.

