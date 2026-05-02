No sponsor, no police clearance: Lakshadweep simplifies tourist entry rules

Travelling to the islands of Lakshadweep may soon become significantly easier. In a major move to boost tourism, the Union Territory administration has relaxed several long-standing entry permit rules for domestic travellers, simplifying a process many tourists previously found cumbersome.

Under the revised guidelines issued by the administration, tourists will no longer require a local sponsor to obtain an entry permit. Besides, applicants are no longer required to secure police clearance certificates from their hometowns or local police authorities before applying. Instead, background verification and security checks will now be conducted directly by the Lakshadweep Police after the application is submitted.