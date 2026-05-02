No sponsor, no police clearance: Lakshadweep simplifies tourist entry rules

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Travelling to the islands of Lakshadweep may soon become significantly easier. In a major move to boost tourism, the Union Territory administration has relaxed several long-standing entry permit rules for domestic travellers, simplifying a process many tourists previously found cumbersome.
Under the revised guidelines issued by the administration, tourists will no longer require a local sponsor to obtain an entry permit. Besides, applicants are no longer required to secure police clearance certificates from their hometowns or local police authorities before applying. Instead, background verification and security checks will now be conducted directly by the Lakshadweep Police after the application is submitted.
The changes are intended to make travel planning smoother while still maintaining security protocols for the ecologically sensitive island territory.
Earlier, travelling to Lakshadweep involved multiple layers of paperwork and approvals. Since the islands are protected under special regulations, all non-islanders, including Indian citizens, require entry permits.
Previously, tourists had to:
The latest relaxations simplify two major aspects of the process:
1. No local sponsor required
Tourists no longer need someone from Lakshadweep to sponsor or verify their visit. This removes one of the biggest hurdles for independent travellers.
2. No prior police clearance certificate needed
Applicants are no longer required to visit local police stations in their hometowns for verification documents. Instead, the Lakshadweep administration and police will conduct internal security screening after receiving applications.
This reduces paperwork, saves time and streamlines approvals.
While the process has been simplified, permits are still compulsory for all visitors.
Travellers must continue to:
The administration has also tightened transit regulations to avoid unauthorised movement between islands.
According to the circular:
The administration has specifically advised travellers not to book flight tickets before permit approval. Since applications will still undergo scrutiny based on eligibility and documentation, authorities warn that premature bookings may lead to cancellations or financial losses if permits are delayed or rejected.
(With inputs from PTI)