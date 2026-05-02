No sponsor, no police clearance: Lakshadweep simplifies tourist entry rules

The island administration has simplified Lakshadweep’s tourist permit process by removing key documentation requirements while retaining security checks.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 2, 2026 03:00 PM IST
LakshadweepKadmat Island, Lakshadweep (Photo: Wikipedia)
Make us preferred source on Google

Travelling to the islands of Lakshadweep may soon become significantly easier. In a major move to boost tourism, the Union Territory administration has relaxed several long-standing entry permit rules for domestic travellers, simplifying a process many tourists previously found cumbersome.

Under the revised guidelines issued by the administration, tourists will no longer require a local sponsor to obtain an entry permit. Besides, applicants are no longer required to secure police clearance certificates from their hometowns or local police authorities before applying. Instead, background verification and security checks will now be conducted directly by the Lakshadweep Police after the application is submitted.

The changes are intended to make travel planning smoother while still maintaining security protocols for the ecologically sensitive island territory.

What were the earlier permit rules?

Earlier, travelling to Lakshadweep involved multiple layers of paperwork and approvals. Since the islands are protected under special regulations, all non-islanders, including Indian citizens, require entry permits.

Previously, tourists had to:

  • Arrange a local sponsor or local reference from Lakshadweep.
  • Obtain a police clearance certificate from their local police station.
  • Submit multiple supporting documents along with the permit application.
  • Wait for approvals before planning transportation.

What has changed now?

The latest relaxations simplify two major aspects of the process:

1. No local sponsor required

Tourists no longer need someone from Lakshadweep to sponsor or verify their visit. This removes one of the biggest hurdles for independent travellers.

2. No prior police clearance certificate needed

Applicants are no longer required to visit local police stations in their hometowns for verification documents. Instead, the Lakshadweep administration and police will conduct internal security screening after receiving applications.

This reduces paperwork, saves time and streamlines approvals.

Story continues below this ad
Minicoy Island Minicoy Island (Photo: Wikipedia)

What still remains mandatory?

While the process has been simplified, permits are still compulsory for all visitors.

Travellers must continue to:

  • Apply for permits at least 14 days before travel
  • Clearly mention travel dates
  • Specify every island they intend to visit
  • Include even transit islands in the application
  • Authorities have clarified that visitors will not be permitted to enter islands that are not listed on their approved permit.
ALSO READ | Add these 6 relaxing destinations to your travel bucket list

New transit rules travellers should know

The administration has also tightened transit regulations to avoid unauthorised movement between islands.

According to the circular:

  • Transit will only be allowed through Kavaratti or Agatti
  • Maximum transit duration is capped at 12 hours
  • Travellers cannot make unscheduled island stops

Why authorities are asking tourists to wait before booking flights

The administration has specifically advised travellers not to book flight tickets before permit approval. Since applications will still undergo scrutiny based on eligibility and documentation, authorities warn that premature bookings may lead to cancellations or financial losses if permits are delayed or rejected.

(With inputs from PTI)

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments