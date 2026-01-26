Influencer claims, ‘No need for a Schengen visa to see Albania in Europe’; we verify

A viral reel claiming Indians don’t need a Schengen visa to visit Albania has sparked curiosity. Here’s how the visa rule works.

AlbaniaThe town of Kruje, Albania (Photo: Wikipedia)

When travel influencer gagagaa_99 recently shared a reel about her trip to Albania, it quickly caught attention—especially her claim that Indian passport holders do not need a Schengen visa to visit this European country. In her video, she noted, “You don’t need a Schengen visa, just an e-visa. Return flights cost around 35-40k, and stays and activities start at just 2-3k a day. Plenty of public transport available, the only downside is that the country runs mostly on cash, and the exchange is available only at their airport or other ATMs in their country. ”

At first glance, the claim seems surprising. After all, Indian travellers are typically required to obtain a Schengen visa to visit most of Europe. So how does Albania fit into this picture?

Why Albania is an exception

The confusion largely stems from the assumption that all European countries are part of the Schengen area. While many do, Albania is not part of the Schengen area, so it has its own visa policies.

Rules for Indians 

According to the official website of the European Commission, a Schengen visa is mandatory for Indian citizens travelling to Schengen countries for short stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period, allowing movement across 29 European nations. Since India does not have a visa-free agreement with the Schengen Area, Indian passport holders must usually apply for this visa in advance.

Albania operates independently

However, Albania, which is a non-Schengen country, operates independently of Schengen visa rules. As per its entry regulations, Indian citizens can enter Albania using an e-visa or visa-free arrangements announced periodically, making it one of the few European destinations accessible without a Schengen visa.

This flexibility aligns with a broader shift in Europe’s approach to Indian travellers. In April 2024, the European Union introduced more favourable visa rules, allowing eligible Indian travellers with a strong travel history to access long-term, multiple-entry Schengen visas.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gagana✨ (@gaganaa_99) 

At the same time, several European and Eurasian countries offer e-visas or simplified entry for Indian passport holders without requiring a pre-existing Schengen visa. These include:

  • Albania
  • Moldova (e-visa)
  • Georgia (e-visa or simplified process)
  • Russia (e-visa for specific regions)

Here’s why you must visit Albania

Beyond visa convenience, Albania is increasingly gaining attention for its natural beauty, history, and affordability.

Story continues below this ad
  • Mediterranean beaches along the Albanian Riviera, often compared to Greece, but at a fraction of the cost
  • A rich blend of Ottoman, Roman, and Balkan history
  • UNESCO World Heritage Sites and well-preserved old towns
  • Budget-friendly food, transport, and accommodation
  • Less crowded than mainstream European destinations
ALSO READ | Prayagraj to Phillippines: Top travel destinations India

Top attractions in Albania

  • Tirana – The capital city known for its colourful architecture, museums, and café culture
  • Berat – A UNESCO-listed “city of a thousand windows”
  • Gjirokastër – A historic Ottoman-era town with stone houses and cobbled streets
  • Ksamil & Sarandë – Popular beach destinations near the Ionian Sea
  • Blue Eye (Syri i Kaltër) – A natural freshwater spring

Best time to visit Albania

The ideal time to visit Albania is from May to September (the shoulder season). Though July–August is peak season, especially for beach destinations, prices may be higher

