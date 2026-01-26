Influencer claims, ‘No need for a Schengen visa to see Albania in Europe’; we verify

When travel influencer gagagaa_99 recently shared a reel about her trip to Albania, it quickly caught attention—especially her claim that Indian passport holders do not need a Schengen visa to visit this European country. In her video, she noted, “You don’t need a Schengen visa, just an e-visa. Return flights cost around 35-40k, and stays and activities start at just 2-3k a day. Plenty of public transport available, the only downside is that the country runs mostly on cash, and the exchange is available only at their airport or other ATMs in their country. ”

At first glance, the claim seems surprising. After all, Indian travellers are typically required to obtain a Schengen visa to visit most of Europe. So how does Albania fit into this picture?