No passport needed: 3 places in India for a submarine experience

Ever wondered what it’s like to step inside a submarine? You don’t have to leave India to find out. While submarine tourism remains limited in the country, a few destinations offer travellers the chance to board a submarine or semi-submarine and get a glimpse of life beneath the water. Here are three submarine experiences to try in India.

1. INS Kursura Submarine Museum, Visakhapatnam

If your idea of a submarine experience is walking through a real submarine, this is the place.

The INS Kursura is a decommissioned Indian Navy Foxtrot‑class submarine, preserved as a museum on RK Beach. Visitors enter through its hatches and move through narrow passageways into the control room, torpedo section, sonar and radar areas, and crew compartments.