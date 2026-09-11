No flight, no car: 7 weekend getaways you can easily reach from Delhi by bus

Living in Delhi comes with one major travel advantage: some of North India’s most popular weekend destinations are within a manageable road journey. You don’t necessarily need to drive yourself or spend on a flight. A bus can get you to hill towns, heritage cities, wildlife destinations and riverside escapes, making it a practical option for a short break.

Several popular getaways, from Rishikesh and Agra to Jim Corbett, Dehradun and Jaipur, are within roughly 200–250 km of Delhi. If you’re planning a quick Friday-evening departure and Sunday return, these destinations make for convenient weekend escapes.

1. Rishikesh

River rafting in Rishikesh (Photo: AI) River rafting in Rishikesh (Photo: AI)

Rishikesh remains one of the easiest all-round weekend escapes from Delhi. Set along the Ganga and surrounded by the Himalayan foothills, it offers everything from river rafting and riverside cafés to yoga, ashrams and Ganga Aarti. Recent travel guides place it among the most accessible weekend destinations from Delhi.