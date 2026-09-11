No flight, no car: 7 weekend getaways you can easily reach from Delhi by bus

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Living in Delhi comes with one major travel advantage: some of North India’s most popular weekend destinations are within a manageable road journey. You don’t necessarily need to drive yourself or spend on a flight. A bus can get you to hill towns, heritage cities, wildlife destinations and riverside escapes, making it a practical option for a short break.
Several popular getaways, from Rishikesh and Agra to Jim Corbett, Dehradun and Jaipur, are within roughly 200–250 km of Delhi. If you’re planning a quick Friday-evening departure and Sunday return, these destinations make for convenient weekend escapes.
Rishikesh remains one of the easiest all-round weekend escapes from Delhi. Set along the Ganga and surrounded by the Himalayan foothills, it offers everything from river rafting and riverside cafés to yoga, ashrams and Ganga Aarti. Recent travel guides place it among the most accessible weekend destinations from Delhi.
Distance: Around 200–240 km
What to do: Explore the ghats, walk across Ram Jhula and Lakshman Jhula areas, try adventure activities or simply spend an afternoon by the river.
Ideal stay: 1–2 nights.
The Pink City works particularly well for travellers who want a packed weekend without heading into the hills. Jaipur’s forts, palaces, bazaars and food scene make it an easy two-day itinerary.
Distance: Around 230–280 km
What to do: Visit Amber Fort, City Palace and Hawa Mahal, explore the old city’s markets and sample Rajasthani food.
Ideal stay: 1–2 nights.
For a heritage-focused weekend, Agra is one of the most straightforward choices from Delhi. The Taj Mahal is the obvious draw, but the city also offers Agra Fort and other Mughal-era monuments.
Distance: Around 180–230 km
What to do: Visit the Taj Mahal around sunrise, explore Agra Fort and make time for the city’s food.
Ideal stay: 1 night.
If what you really want is a break from Delhi’s urban pace, head towards Mussoorie. The hill station offers mountain views, walks, cafés and access to nearby attractions. It is regularly listed among Delhi’s popular short hill getaways.
Distance: Around 220–290 km
What to do: Walk along Mall Road, visit Kempty Falls, explore Landour and spend time at viewpoints overlooking the Doon Valley.
Ideal stay: 2 nights.
For something different, make your weekend about wildlife. Jim Corbett National Park is India’s oldest national park and is a popular choice for travellers looking for a short nature escape from Delhi.
Distance: Around 210–260 km
What to do: Plan a safari, spend time at your resort and explore the surrounding forest landscape.
Ideal stay: 2 nights.
Tip: Safari zones, timings and availability vary, so plan this part of the trip in advance.
Dehradun is a useful option if you want a less hectic weekend than Mussoorie while still having access to the Himalayan foothills. It is also a convenient base for exploring nearby destinations.
Distance: Around 210 km
What to do: Visit Robber’s Cave, explore the city’s cafés and markets, or use Dehradun as a base for a short excursion towards Mussoorie.
Ideal stay: 1–2 nights
For travellers who would rather avoid the crowds of more popular hill stations, Lansdowne offers a quieter alternative. Recent Delhi getaway guides include it among the more peaceful Himalayan foothill options.
Distance: Around 260 km
What to do: Take leisurely walks, visit the local viewpoints and temples, and spend time simply enjoying the forested surroundings.
Ideal stay: 2 nights.