No fantasy flying: Singapore Airlines to instead open an aircraft restaurant

The airline conducted a market study, after which it decided to use one of its grounded jumbo jets as a restaurant at the Changi Airport in Singapore. (Source: Pixabay)

Amid the many fantasy flying projects that were launched this year, was one by Singapore Airlines. It had planned to launch some no-destination flights by the end of October, in keeping with the trend of giving people the experience of flying in the pandemic without actually leaving the country.

But now it has decided to scrap the idea. It will instead launch a pop-up restaurant onboard one of its planes. According to The Independent, while the airline was initially keen on being a part of the trend of ‘flying to nowhere’, akin to Australian airline Qantas and those launched by Japan and Taiwan, it has now understood the environmental ramifications of simply flying aimlessly.

It conducted a market study, after which it decided to use one of its grounded jumbo jets as a restaurant at the Changi Airport in Singapore. The outlet reports that the unique dining experience will take place on board Airbus A380, and will have diners choosing from a menu of international or Peranakan dishes. Additionally, their meals will include two free alcoholic drinks and unlimited soft drinks.

Expected to open on October 24 and 25, the restaurant will also give visitors the choice of a class of seat of their preference. The ticket prices range from S$50 (Rs 2,685.14) for an economy seat to S$300 (Rs 16,110.86) for business class and S$600 (Rs 32,221.72) for a suite.

But this is not it. Some other additional perks of dining at the restaurant include some discounts and a goodie bag, along with a free gift for those who would turn up dressed in traditional wear — sarong kebaya, cheongsam or a saree.

Frequent flyers who have missed in-flight dining, will also be able to order home delivery of Singapore Airlines business and first-class meals, reports The Independent.

