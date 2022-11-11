scorecardresearch
Nick Jonas said travelling with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is ‘pretty funny’

"...the wonder of looking for places you've been to a million times, but seeing it through different eyes," the first-time parent said about travelling with his little one

Nick Jonas, Nick Jonas news, Nick Jonas fatherhood, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas travel, Nick Jonas daughter, travelling with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, indian express newsJust like many other parents, the experience of travelling has changed for Nick and Priyanka, too, ever since they welcomed their daughter. (Photo: Instagram/@nickjonas)

Every new parent knows that travelling with a toddler can be a challenging experience — there would be a lot of planning required, packing of items like the baby’s food, additional clothes to change along the way, and other such things to make the journey as comfortable as possible for the little one and the parents, too. In the Chopra-Jonas household, it is no different.

Singer Nick Jonas, who welcomed a baby girl — Malti Marie Chopra Jonas — with wife Priyanka Chopra earlier this year, has talked about her in numerous interviews, and what the experience of fatherhood has been thus far.

In a recent interview with Travel + Leisure, the 30-year-old opened up about travelling with his daughter and how that has been a unique experience. The father of the 11-month-old told the publication: “I mean, travel is definitely different now,” adding, “I think part of that is, you know, just the amount of stuff you need. It’s pretty funny. But also the wonder of looking for places you’ve been to a million times, but seeing it through different eyes, right? It’s really special. It has been a pretty amazing experience for us.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Nick and Priyanka welcomed their daughter via surrogacy this year, and it has not been an easy few months, for she was in the hospital for the longest time, on account of being born premature. Later, after her homecoming, the parents have doted on her, and we have seen them share numerous photographs of their bundle of joy on different occasions — her face obscured by a heart emoji every time.

Recently, Malti’s mother Priyanka wrapped up her trip to India to return home to her family in Los Angeles. She took to Instagram to share this adorable snap, in which she was on the floor — holding her daughter — while Nick looked on lovingly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Prior to that, she had posted a photograph from their trip to New York City with their daughter, for whom it was her first time visiting the other side of the country, far away from her LA home. The caption read, “Our first trip to the big 🍎😍🧿

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Adorable, isn’t that right?

