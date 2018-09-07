Yves Saint Laurent to open its first ‘beauty hotel’ in New York City

Opening at 214 Lafayette Street, the iconic YSL beauty hotel gears up for all the admiration that’s coming its way. (Source: YSL/Instagram) Opening at 214 Lafayette Street, the iconic YSL beauty hotel gears up for all the admiration that’s coming its way. (Source: YSL/Instagram)

Amidst all the extravaganza that surrounds the ongoing New York Fashion Week, there’s a classic addition – New York City will see the exclusive opening of iconic fashion house YSL’s beauty hotel called YSL Beaute.

Opening at 214 Lafayette Street, the iconic hotel is expected to turn heads and gather admiration. According to the reports of Campaign Live, guests can be “photographed walking over water, surrounded by red and white neon lights” in a room designed to showcase YSL’s latest lipstick Rouge Pur Couture The Slim. On another floor, there will be Black Opium fragrance workshops in a lounge with purple sofas for endless eye-candy.

Visitors can also relax in a café on the rooftop and purchase YSL Beauty products from its chic pop-up shop.

Here’s your chance to take a peek at it:

Each room will showcase the brand’s latest launches right from Rouge Pur Couture lipstick and the popular Black Opium Eau de Parfum. The hotel will offer lasting experiences for guests to participate in events such as fragrance workshops and set up makeup counters where guests can try out the classic YSL offerings. Isn’t this what dreams are made of?

However, this is not their first hotel launch. Early this year, Korea’s 1881 Hong Kong too saw a beauty hotel featuring rad neon lights, purple sofas, rooftop lounges, and an indoor pool.

