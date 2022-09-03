New and vintage photographs of Girgaum’s Khotachiwadi depict the neighbourhood’s distinct beauty in the midst of redevelopment pressure

Bruno Francis Ferreira (1911-1980) was a chemist by profession, armed with a PhD from the Royal Institute of Science in Bombay, but his passion lay behind the camera. It led him to extensively photograph his neighbourhood, Khotachiwadi, the 200-year-old urban village in Girgaum.

Ferreira’s archive of over 2,000 photographs of Bombay and India is being digitised as part of a Khotachiwadi documentation project initiated by archeologist André Baptista, 33, and photographer Keenan Pereira, 29. The project brings together oral histories, family portraits, artefacts, domestic objects and maps.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Ferreira’s photographs were published in The Illustrated Weekly of India and he later gained recognition as an associate at the Royal Photographic Society, London. Some of his work is on view at an ongoing exhibition, “This Ground, Plus: Khotachiwadi in Design Context” at gallery 47-A in Khotachiwadi. These photographs are joined by contemporary views of Khotachiwadi, shot on film by Pereira. Curated by Baptista and C&L Design, the exhibition runs till September 9.

Untitled (Street View of 28, Fernandes House, Khotachiwadi)

Bruno F. Ferreira

Circa 1960s

Bruno Ferreira Archive and C&L Design Untitled (Street View of 28, Fernandes House, Khotachiwadi)Bruno F. FerreiraCirca 1960sBruno Ferreira Archive and C&L Design

A view of Ferreira’s house in Khotachiwadi, with his children Valerian and Marilyn at the balcony. Valerian, 71, recalls, “We overlooked a beautiful house with two balconies. It was one-of-a-kind. Two balconies! It was torn down in under three days.” In the background is Fernandez House (No. 28), which was partially demolished earlier this year. Ferreira’s children William, Fay, Valerian and Marilyn grew up at House No 38 and Valerian continues to reside here.

On Gokal Ashtami Day

Bruno F. Ferreira

Circa 1950s

Bruno Ferreira Archive and C&L Design On Gokal Ashtami DayBruno F. FerreiraCirca 1950sBruno Ferreira Archive and C&L Design

Contrary to popular opinion, Khotachiwadi has not only East Indian Catholic families but also other communities as witnessed in this dahi handi celebration. Ferreira shot this from his balcony, as he often did, observing the street below. Baptista, a fourth generation resident, says, “The ground plus one or plus two structure of the houses allowed a connection with the streets. With high-rises, there is more detachment from the streets.”

Our Lady of Fatima Procession (at the Girgaum Junction)

Bruno F. Ferreira

Circa 1950s

Bruno Ferreira Archive and C&L Design Our Lady of Fatima Procession (at the Girgaum Junction)Bruno F. FerreiraCirca 1950sBruno Ferreira Archive and C&L Design

A bustling procession of Our Lady of Fatima that toured from St Theresa’s Church in Girgaum amidst police protection and security. Baptista observes that the number of Christians that turn up for processions today in Girgaum is a handful compared to the numbers seen in this photograph.

Advertisement

Untitled (Kingship of Christ Procession, Ideal Wafer House)

Bruno F. Ferreira

Circa 1950s

Bruno Ferreira Archive and C&L Design Untitled (Kingship of Christ Procession, Ideal Wafer House)Bruno F. FerreiraCirca 1950sBruno Ferreira Archive and C&L Design

A procession on the occasion of the feast of Christ the King passes from St Theresa’s Church through Khotachiwadi, all the way up to Khetwadi and back. Old members of the community remember the occasion being celebrated with freshly painted frescoes. In the foreground is the intricately designed Ideal Wafer House, called so from the 1940s after a chips business was established there. Beside it stands Ferreira’s house.

Untitled (Church view of the Girgaum Road, formerly the Breach Candy Road, now the J.S.S. Marg)

Bruno F. Ferreira

Circa 1940s

Bruno Ferreira Archive and C&L Design Untitled (Church view of the Girgaum Road, formerly the Breach Candy Road, now the J.S.S. Marg)Bruno F. FerreiraCirca 1940sBruno Ferreira Archive and C&L Design

A view of St Theresa’s church during the Bombay monsoon. Baptista traces the photograph to the 1940s, going by the trams, the cars and Raja’s Refreshments, which was established in 1944. He says, “In one line of sight, you have the pedestrian, the horse carriage, the car and the tram.”

Monsoon Alley

Keenan Pereira

2022

Keenan Pereira Monsoon AlleyKeenan Pereira2022Keenan Pereira

“This frame was completely inspired by Bruno,” Pereira, a fifth generation resident, says. This photograph follows the frame of the preceding one by Ferreira, creating a mirror image. Shot almost 80 years later, it’s a moment that captures a street scene. Vehicles may have changed but the mood remains the same.

Advertisement

Khotachiwadi from above (facing the south-west)

Keenan Pereira

2022

Keenan Pereira Khotachiwadi from above (facing the south-west)Keenan Pereira2022Keenan Pereira

Pereira’s ancestral home was sold by the landlords and turned into a high-rise. Pereira now lives in another similar property—a bungalow turned into a multi-storey building—and this is the view from the terrace. “You get a sense of the levels and the development around this neighbourhood,” he says. Among the tiled rooftops, the half-demolished structure of the Fernandez House appears again.

57, Khotachiwadi

Keenan Pereira

2022

Keenan Pereira 57, KhotachiwadiKeenan Pereira2022Keenan Pereira

Home to the Felizardo family, 57 is where birds chirp, cats laze around, and where Willy plays his guitar and trains students. Pereira says, “I wanted to showcase houses from within and not just the balconies.” The surreal setting has clusters of religious and decorative statues, set among potted plants and pond pots.

Weekend Volley

Keenan Pereira

2022

Keenan Pereira Weekend VolleyKeenan Pereira2022Keenan Pereira

The local parking area near Shri Baldev Prasanna Mandir turns into a volleyball court on some weekends every month. “There used to be a ground for playing but it’s not used anymore because of local issues. Growing up, these places were important, not just for volleyball but for games like chor-police. They don’t happen much anymore,” says Pereira.

Umbrella on cobblestone

Keenan Pereira

2022

Keenan Pereira Umbrella on cobblestoneKeenan Pereira2022Keenan Pereira

Sharp lines and a rainy day make this everyday Khotachiwadi scene. “In the process of documenting what is home, I found myself walking into all the structures and looking beyond the eye-line of the street. The higher buildings and bungalows presented a perspective which felt more geometrically driven,” Pereira says.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!