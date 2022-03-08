Arunachal Pradesh all set to get new airport in Hollongi; here’s why this unexplored haven should be on your travel bucket list

Arunachal Pradesh is set to get a new airport in Hollongi — 15 km from its capital Itanagar — to boost the state’s connectivity by air. Developed by the Airports Authority of India with an estimated cost of INR 645 crores, it is designed to be a Greenfield Airport and with eight check-in counters, and can accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours of the day. The airport is slated to open on August 15, 2022.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

So, if you are planning a monsoon getaway, we suggest keeping Arunachal Pradesh on the top of your itinerary. From unobstructed greenery to serene monasteries, tranquil hiking trails and a culture largely unexplored, Arunchal Pradesh promises an unforgettable time.

Tawang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INSIDE TAWANG (@inside_tawang)

Beautifully perched between the Gudpi and Chong-Chung Mi ranges, Tawang has everything an adventure seeker and nature-lover can look for — majestic hills, challenging roads and cascading waterfalls along with a renowned 400-years old monastery. Hike the spectacular Gorichen peak for spectacular views of the town, visit the glacial lakes of Sangetser and Sela, or meditate at the Taktsang Gompa.

ALSO READ | Planning a getaway? Here are the top five travel essentials for men

Ziro Valley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh (@ziro_valley)

Quaint villages, pine forests, paddy rice fields, bamboo huts and mesmerising flora and fauna will welcome you in this valley situated at the foothills of the Himalayas. Being a World Heritage Site, Ziro Valley will also introduce you to the culture and traditions of the Apatani tribe which will make for a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Namdapha National Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream (@nedream7)

The third largest national park and the largest protected area in India, Namdapha is an absolute must visit when in Arunachal. The towering mountains, dense jungles and multiple waterbodies in the national park are home to clouded leopard, snow leopard, red panda, etc. Alongside nature and wildlife photography, you can also enjoy boat ride, jungle safari, and jungle camping.

Roing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by {LUCIFER}🖤 (@photography_dream_boy)

From lakes to valleys and wildlife sanctuaries, Roing has it all. Translating to ‘cool and refreshing’, Roing is situated beside the Dibang river filled with awe-striking history and archaeological sites. Mayudia, Bhismaknagar Fort, Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary, Mehao Lake, Sally Lake, Nijomaghat, Rukmini Nati, etc. are some of the places that are not to be missed in Roing.

Sela Pass

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiku | Travel/MotoVlogger🏍️|🇮🇳 (@little_detours)

Located at an altitude of 4170m above sea level, Sela Pass is also called the lifeline for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. It is a trekker’s paradise and offers unparalleled views of the snow clad eastern Himalayas, and of course, the Sela Lake, which is one of the 101 that is believed to be around it. The pass is considered sacred by Buddhists.

ALSO READ | You can now travel to these countries without an RT-PCR test

Bomdila

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAUTY BEHIND MIST (BOMDILA) (@bomdila.westkameng)

The vibrant landscape of this lush green valley is punctuated by quaint hamlets surrounded by snow-clad mountains and apple orchards. Bomdila offers the opportunity to experience the state’s unique culture, cuisine, tradition, and history in one place. Some of the must-visit places here are the Bomdila Monastery, Sissa Orchid Sanctuary, Gompas, Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, and Bomdila view point.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!